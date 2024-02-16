Newton South’s Dylan Kadish weighs in with a strong start at Division 1 wrestling championship

“I’m feeling really strong at my weight,” Kadish said Friday night. “A lot of guys coming up from smaller weight classes. It feels nice to stay big, stay heavy at the weight. Loving the great competition.

Newton South’s Dylan Kadish is wrestling in his home gym, welcoming his opponents into his familiar territory, and his weight class. The senior is the only semifinalist at 126 to have wrestled at this weight last year.

NEWTON — A 2022 New England finalist and a 2023 state champion — both out already. It’s no secret: the 126-pound weight class at the Division 1 state wrestling champion is a gauntlet.

“Last year 126 was really competitive and we definitely have the toughest weight in New England, so every time it’s a tough battle.”

After defeating 2022 New England finalist Miles Darling from Essex Tech/Masco Friday, he will face last year’s 106-pound New England finalist Emmett Logan.

Kadish won’t get a winners’ bracket matchup against Nate Sayers, the Xaverian wrestler who pinned him in last year’s state finals — Logan took him out with a 2-1 decision.

“I love the competition and I’m just thankful to compete,” said Logan, a Lowell sophomore. “I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to come out here and wrestle good kids. I’d rather wrestle better kids than weaker competition, it makes me better.”

Kadish and Logan are both looking for a rematch with top-seeded Yandel Morales, the Andover sophomore who won all-states at 106 pounds last year. Both split their regular season matchups with Morales, but Morales defeated Logan last weekend at sectionals.

“The feeling is super tough,” Kadish said. “My matches with Yandel were really good. I’m excited to get my get-back, especially back here at home in South. It’s nice to be at home, having the squad here supporting me.

“I’m waiting for that Yandel rematch. I’m feeling great.”

Division 1

Leader: St. John’s Prep (71 points)

In the hunt: Haverhill (70.5)

Much like at Division 1 North sectionals, St. John’s Prep and Haverhill are neck and neck. It was at the end of the consolation round of eight that the Eagles took the lead by half a point, when Rani Haddad (190 pounds) came back from a 6-2 deficit to Haverhill’s Kevin McAninch to win by fall.

The Prep leads all teams with nine wrestlers still in, and are tied with Haverhill for the most (six) in contention for titles. Still chasing championships for SJP are: Braedon Goes (120), Jimmy Lally (138), Jayden D’Ambrosio (157), Vince Billotti (175), Marc Pineiro (215), and Alex Bajoras (285).

The Hillies got a big sudden victory from Jayden Flanagan (175 pounds) to add points, and he will look to add more in the consolation bracket Saturday. The other six wrestlers in it for Haverhill in the winners’ brackets are Aiden Morris (106 pounds), Michael Morris (113), Cale Wood Jr. (120), Shea Morris (138), Brent Nicolosi (165), and Matt Harrold (215).

Division 2

Leader: Milford (63 points)

In the hunt: West Springfield (60), Bridgewater-Raynham (57), Agawam (53)

The Scarlet Hawks are not running away with it quite like last season, but they are still in a good position to take the division. Out of their remaining four wrestlers in winners’ brackets, three are top-seeded (Derek Marcolini at 113, Mikey Boulanger at 138, and Aidan Baum at 144). Robby Lyons is still in it as well at 126.

Bridgewater-Raynham, Minnechaug, and Duxbury each have seven wrestlers reaching day two. West Springfield leads all teams with five wrestlers still in winners’ brackets; Milford and Agawam each have four.

Division 3

Leader: Tewksbury (72.5 points)

In the hunt: Wakefield (66), Ashland (59.5)

Not only do the Redmen have the lead in points, but none of their four wrestlers still in contention for titles have spent more than two full periods on the mat.

Jack Lightfoot (106 pounds) and Nick Desisto (113) have pinned all four of their matchups combined, each lasting no longer than 64 seconds. Ben Barrasso (120) and Hunter Johnson (157) have combined for three technical falls and a pin.

The top four teams, also including Gloucester, have four wrestlers alive in winners’ brackets. Tewksbury also has four in consolations, Wakefield and Ashland have two apiece, and Gloucester has none.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.