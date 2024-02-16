EMass wrestling: Sectional champion in 8th grade? Middleborough’s Ken Mentee headlines Athletes of the Week

Dom Gangi, Methuen — The senior flipped the result, winning 3-0 in the 113-pound final at Division 1 North sectionals over Haverhill’s Mike Morris. Last time the two met, Morris dominated to a 15-0 technical fall.

Landry Fitzgerald, Bellingham/Blackstone Valley Tech — The senior became the first in school history to win a sectional championship, taking it at Division 2 Central with four first-period pins.

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — The sophomore 113-pounder spent 56 seconds on the mat, collecting four pins and winning a Division 3 North sectional title.

Luis Garcia, Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth — Though he squandered a 7-0 lead after one period, the senior bounced back to earn a takedown in overtime that clinched the 113-pound title 9-7 over Coleson Tully (Carver) at the Division 3 South sectional.

Nate Garozzo, Lincoln-Sudbury — Credited with a takedown in the final minute, the 120-pound senior took out top-seeded Theodore Cardarelli (St. John’s Shrewsbury) 2-1 to become a Division 1 West/Central sectional champion.

Kenny Heraldo, Milton — Locked in a back-and-forth battle for the Division 2 Central title at 120 pounds, the sophomore earned a pin while trailing, 13-12, to North Attleborough’s Braedon Thrasher.

Amauri Hernandez, Tyngsborough/Dracut — Ahead 6-0 early, the 106-pounder needed four breaks for blood time, but the senior came up with a reversal with 20 seconds left to break the tie and win 10-8 over Marblehead/Swampscott’s Brady Haskell in the Division 2 North sectional final.

Antoine Jackman, Greater Lowell — With a takedown at the last second, the freshman won his first sectional title at 106 pounds, a 6-5 victory over Central Catholic junior Cole Glynn.

Gabriel Leskoski, Taunton — The senior turned a 3-0 deficit into a second-period pin to take the Division 1 North sectional at 150 pounds over top-seeded Brandon Shull (Barnstable).

Ken Mentee, Middleborough — A sectional champion at 190 pounds as an eighth grader, Mentee controlled his Division 2 South final for his 50th career win. With four takedowns and a reversal, he won 10-6 over Owen Pavao (Somerset Berkley), who pinned him earlier in the season.

Bavly Mikhail, Holliston — Facing an opponent who beat him in the same tournament last year, the senior 113-pounder got back at Athol’s Abduli Gilmore. He earned a reversal in the third period and a takedown in overtime to win the Division 3 Central sectional championship.

Brian Quam, Triton — The junior second-year wrestler earned a second-period pin despite trailing 4-2 to defeat Mark Haskins (Danvers) in the Division 3 North sectional at 138 pounds.

Walter Rodrigues, Brockton — Winning his semifinal 3-2 via escape point with six seconds left, and taking the 165-pound final with an overtime takedown, the senior was clutch at the Division 1 South sectional.

Gabriel Thomas, Brookline — Delivering Arlington sophomore Brady Bekkenhuis his first loss (6-3) of the year, the senior heavyweight took first place in the Division 1 Central/Metro sectional, pinning his other three matchups.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.