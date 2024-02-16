Following the lead of catalyst Lorenzo Carrara, Xaverian basketball handles Westwood

“Lorenzo’s been our best player for a couple of years now and I’m glad he’s finally starting to get the recognition he deserves,” said Xaverian coach Ryan Sheehan. “I think he’s one of the best players in the state, so we try to get him at least one touch every possession and let him do his thing”

The 6-foot-6-inch senior forward is a knockdown shooter with crafty playmaking skills, serving as the steady engine for the Hawks’ five-man out offense. In Friday’s crosstown matchup against visiting Westwood, Carrara displayed how critical he is, dropping 29 points on five 3-pointers to help the 18th-ranked Hawks push their win streak to six games with a 65-39 nonleague win.

Carrara finished 5 for 10 from deep, hitting from each wing, plus a pair from straightaway. But the three-year starter also scored in a variety of other ways, including a slithery drive off the glass in the second quarter that wowed the fans.

With defenses constantly keying in on Carrara, open shots are available for others. On Friday, senior JJ Honekamp made the most of the opportunity, connecting on three long balls and scoring 15 points. The pass-first offense follows the exact blueprint that Sheehan, a former star guard at Bishop Feehan (2010) and Nichols, has been preaching since he took over five years ago.

“It’s a freedom offense and we play the right way,” said Carrara. “We trust what coach is saying. We just like to play free and rely on our strengths.”

Ranked seventh in Friday’s updated Division 1 power rankings, Xaverian continues to build on its breakout season. Two years ago, when Carrara, Honekamp, and senior point guard Ty Chaney were sophomores, Xaverian started 0-10 and was stuck in the basement of the Catholic Conference.

After last year’s trip to the Sweet 16, the Hawks (13-5) have taken another leap this winter with wins over Needham and Malden Catholic (twice) on the resume, and a buzzer-beater defeat to No. 3 Catholic Memorial.

Carrara, who is averaging over 20 points per game, feels this group is capable of making noise in the upcoming state tournament because it’s a veteran-laden group that’s suffered its lumps and bruises in years past.

“As we’ve continued to play we’ve grown together,” said Carrara. “Coach has always told us to just stay together. This group plays hard and keeps pushing. We have this ‘next play’ mentality.”

After Friday’s win over Westwood (17-4), ranked fifth in D2, the Hawks aren’t done testing themselves. They’ll play No. 11 Natick (15-4) on Monday in the Franklin Tournament before a potential clash awaits Tuesday against the top-ranked Panthers (18-1).

“I don’t think there’s any better test,” said Sheehan. “I think it’s great to play these three teams before the state tournament. It will help us prepare for the really good teams we might see down the road.”