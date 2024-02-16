If he stays with Red Sox, Jarren Duran is their leadoff hitter — but that’s a big if

In recent years, the Red Sox manager typically has let the spring play out a bit before putting his lineup pieces together. This year is different.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora doesn’t have to think hard when it comes to who will be the Red Sox’ leadoff hitter on Opening Day.

Duran injured a big toe last Aug. 20 and had to undergo season-ending surgery, but overall, it was a breakout year for the outfielder, who was easily the Sox’ most exciting talent and one of the club’s most productive hitters.

Advertisement

Duran slashed .295/.346/.482 with an .828 OPS and eight homers in 102 games.

Duran’s speed frequently allowed him to take the extra base, turning singles into doubles. That helped him reach 34 doubles for the season, tied for second-most on the club. He also stole a team-high 24 bases. He had success from the leadoff spot, too, batting .319 in 36 games last year.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Unquestionably, he’s earned this job.

“That’s awesome to hear,” said Duran. “But I know I still can’t be satisfied. I still have to come out here like I don’t have a job. That’s just not how I’m wired. I was raised to not take anything for granted. So I’m still going to come out here and work as hard as I can until they tell me, ‘Hey take it down a bit.’ ”

Duran is, in fact, healthy. He ran sprints with resistance bands Friday, going through a series of drills that forced him to put pressure on the surgically repaired toe, and he easily passed the test.

More questions than answers as Spring Training heats up Share WATCH: Reporter Pete Abraham joins from Fort Myers to break down which players the Red Sox will be counting on to step up this season.

His chiseled physique is still intact, and he exudes more swagger after last year’s success. He dyed his hair blond, too. Part rock star, part Incredible Hulk. Duran is also more at ease in the clubhouse, engaging in friendly banter with teammates, something he began to feel OK with last year.

Advertisement

But will all that even matter?

The Sox have engaged in trade discussions surrounding Duran. He very well could be dealt before the season.

The Sox’ outfield decisions hinge on Ceddanne Rafaela’s approach this spring. Rafaela is already an elite defender in center, poised to contend for Gold Gloves for years to come. However, his ability to hit at the big-league level remains a question. Concerns linger about his plate discipline, which grew more questionable toward the end of last season.

Duran would yield a solid return if he is traded. His play last year caught the eyes of front office executives, and he isn’t arbitration-eligible until 2025.

When Duran’s name came up in trade rumors last offseason, he tried his best to keep the TV and phone off.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” said Duran. “It’s just more stress. And I don’t want to add more stress to my life than I already do to myself.”

The remaining position players are set to report to camp Sunday, with the first official team workout slated for Monday.

Duran did agility and conditioning drills with the training staff Friday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Duran, one of the early arrivals among position players, feels he’s in a good place mentally and physically.

“It’s nice to have people recognize me and stuff,” he said. “But you know, sometimes I wish I was still hiding under the umbrella where I can sneak by people. I’m just a quiet, shy guy.

Advertisement

“But it’s awesome to have the fan support. I love them and I hope they love me. I hope they enjoy the way I play the game.”

Fans grew to enjoy Duran last season, but with a possible trade looming, that joy might be short-lived.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.