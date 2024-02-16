NBA All-Star Weekend is back, and the Celtics are well represented. Here’s what to know.

Saturday night’s lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium includes the skills challenge, 3-point challenge, slam dunk contest, and the 3-point shootout between Warriors star Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

The league has a full slate scheduled for the weekend, but the main events are set for Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

The stars are out in Indianapolis for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The All-Star Game tips off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. on Sunday and features the return to the East vs. West format. Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) and LeBron James (West) will serve as captains.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

Jaylen Brown in the slam-dunk contest

It’s been nearly two decades since a Celtic competed in the slam-dunk contest. Jaylen Brown will change that pattern this year.

He’s set to compete against Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat), Jacob Toppin (Knicks), and reigning dunk contest champion Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) for the crown.

Typically, players selected as All-Stars forgo the dunk contest, but Brown is an exception. He was selected as a reserve for his third All-Star Game and is the first All-Star to compete in the dunk contest since Victor Oladipo did in 2018. Brown has 58 dunks this season, which is 30th in the league (Antetokounmpo leads with 183).

Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones, and Darnell Hillman will judge this year’s contest.

Just four Celtics have competed in the dunk contest since it began in 1976, including Gerald Green, who won in 2007 in front of judges Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Kobe Bryant, Julius Erving, and Vince Carter. Green scored a perfect fifty with his last slam with a windmill over a table.

Celtics in the NBA All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum will make his fourth straight start in the All-Star Game. He’s joined in the Eastern Conference starting lineup by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 76ers center Joel Embiid, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

Tatum was voted in as a starter last season, and he started the previous two years in place of injured forward Kevin Durant. This will be his fifth All-Star appearance.

“It means the world,” Tatum said after he was selected in January. “I never get used to it. I never want to take it for granted. As a kid it was my dream. I watched All-Star weekend every year growing up and just dreamed about one day being in that game. So to be voted in as a starter, fifth year straight in the game, doesn’t seem real at times.”

Brown, who will come off the bench, echoed Tatum’s sentiment.

“Anytime you get some type of recognition, there’s a humility standpoint that’s attached to it,” Brown said. “But all the people who supported me, all the people who’ve been in the trenches through the ups and through the downs – Team JB – I just want to appreciate them, all the ones that have been supporting me on this journey.”

Last year, Tatum scored a game-record 55 points for Team Giannis and was named the MVP. Brown, for Team LeBron, logged a team-high 35 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

Boston has had four All-Star selections in a single season three times, most recently in 2010-11 (Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett).

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule and how to watch

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 16

11:30 a.m. — Rising Stars practice, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. — Basketball Hall of Fame news conference (NBA TV, NBA App)

7 p.m. — All-Star celebrity game, Lucas Oil Stadium (ESPN)

9 p.m. — Rising Stars mini tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m. — All-Star practice, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NBA TV)

2 p.m. — HBCU Classic, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NBA TV, TNT, ESPN2): Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union

7 p.m. — Commissioner Adam Silver news conference (NBA TV, NBA App)

8 p.m. — All-Star Saturday Night, Lucas Oil Stadium (TNT): includes skills challenge, 3-point contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-point challenge, and slam dunk contest

Sunday, Feb. 18

11:30 a.m. — NBA Legends awards (NBA TV & NBA App)

1:30 p.m. — G League Up Next game, Indiana Convention Center (NBA TV)

8 p.m. — 73rd NBA All-Star Game, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (TNT)

