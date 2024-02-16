Former Celtics draft pick Chauncey Billups among 14 Naismith Hall of Fame finalists for the class of 2024

The final class will be announced in Phoenix on April 6 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Chauncey Billups, who the Celtics selected with the No. 3 pick in the 1997 NBA draft before trading him away during his rookie season, was among 14 finalists for the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, which was announced Friday in Springfield.

Chauncey Billups lasted just 50 games in green before getting shipped out by Rick Pitino.

After being selected as a second-team All-American out of Colorado, Billups played 51 games for the Celtics, averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 assists, but he clashed with coach Rick Pitino and was dealt as part of a seven-player deal that brought Kenny Anderson and Popeye Jones to Boston.

Advertisement

Billups went on to become a five-time All-Star and 2004 Finals MVP after leading the Detroit Pistons to their third NBA championship. Over a 17-year career he averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 89.4 percent from the free-throw line, the sixth best mark in league history. He is currently the head coach of the Trail Blazers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Billups was one of six finalists from the North American committee, alongside Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan, and Charles Smith.

Seimone Augustus and Marian Washington were selected by the Women’s Committee, while Doug Collins, Herb Simon, and Jerry West are Contributors Committee finalists. Dick Barnett (men’s veteran), Harley Redin (women’s veteran), and Michele Timms (international) are also finalists.

“Being named a Finalist … is a testament to the highest echelons of achievement in the sport,” said Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “It’s an honor that reflects not only individual greatness but also the long-lasting impact on the game itself. From the strategic brilliance of coaches to the unmatched abilities of players and the influential roles of a coach/broadcaster, an esteemed owner, and a dynasty-building executive, each Finalist embodies the pinnacle of basketball excellence. Their inclusion underscores the diverse contributions that have shaped and enriched the sport, making this recognition truly exceptional.”

Advertisement

The Class of 2024 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Aug. 16-17.





Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.