New Patriots assistant Jeremy Springer was inspired toward special teams in part by Matthew Slater

“As a football fan, growing up, seeing the success that this team has had on special teams, that’s one of the reasons why I got into special teams,” he said in an interview that the team released via social media. “Seeing you guys in the past have such success, seeing Matthew Slater doing his thing — and still doing his thing.”

In his first public comments since being named New England’s latest special teams coordinator this month, Springer referenced the team’s history of success in that area, specifically naming Matthew Slater “doing his thing” as an inspiration for him as a coach.

Jeremy Springer said one of the reasons he started working as a special teams coach was seeing the success of the great Patriots special teamers of the past.

Advertisement

Springer, who will turn 35 this month, came to New England after serving as the Rams’ assistant special teams coordinator the last two seasons. He gave a brief explanation for what he’s looking for from a New England group that has struggled to execute the last few years, saying the goal will be to “control the vertical field position.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

New Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Uncredited/Associated Press

“On special teams, you get one play to do it right,” explained Springer. “Our guys have to understand that if you want to control the vertical field position, the space, we’re going to get one play to do it right. And we have to work together to control that vertical space right there. And we do it one play at a time.

“That mental part of the game that they have to really, really embrace because that’s a big part of the game. Just talking to those guys, and building a good relationship with them early, having a good plan that will sustain us through the season. And go out there and execute at the end of the day, and be consistent in that execution.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.