North Andover boys, Wellesley girls capture MIAA Division 2 indoor track and field state titles

To top it off, Delaney, Bohlin, Charlotte Tuxbury and Eva O’Grady closed out the meet with a season-best 4:05.53 in the 4x400 to finish with 80 points, 21.5 points clear of runner-up Woburn with Hopkinton (40.5), Concord-Carlisle and North Andover tying for fourth with 32 points apiece.

The Raiders got off to a fast start following a win from Annie Comella in the 55-meter dash and in the mile from Charlotte Tuxbury and then put an emphatic stamp on the race with the 4x800 relay team of Delaney Dyer, Kayla Bohlin and Tuxbury sisters Emma and Charlotte winning by more than 20 seconds in 9 minutes, 45.41 seconds.

With their coach unable to make the meet because of illness, the members of the Wellesley girls indoor track team was looking to win the school’s seventh straight Division 2 state title for John Griffith.

Wellesley’s Charlotte Tuxbury (left) takes the baton from her sister, Emma, to anchor the Raiders to victory in the girls' 4x800 relay in 9 minutes 45.51 seconds at the MIAA Division 2 track and field championships Friday night at the Reggie Lewis Center. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“We came into this meet, like we have a coach who has been working super hard for us all season, and we wanted to return the favor by continuing to keep this tradition of coming back and winning the state meet,” Comella said. “He was a main motivator. It’s real exciting we can all come here and compete and win, and return the favor by doing it for him.”

Comella won the dash in 7.19 seconds and then was the runner-up in the 300 and long jump (17 feet, 9 ½ inches).

“I know her older sister and they’re both unbelievable athletes,” said Wellesley boys coach Larry Corda, who was filling in for Griffith along with distance coach Cassie McLaughlin. “They work hard and they do everything the right way. They are great athletes and they come from good stock, too.”

Wellesley also ran into some difficulties in the girls 600, when Kayla Bohlin got tangled up in a group at the top of the homestretch in the second of three laps while chasing Woburn’s Kayla Buback.

Buback went on to win in a season-best 1:37.04, while Bohlin, who had dropped to eighth after her fall, rallied to finish second in 1:38.30.

Wellesley's Kayla Bohlin did not let a stumble in he girls' 600 prevent her from rallying to a runner-up finish. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Relays catapulted the North Andover boys to their third straight title.

David Muir, Brendan Dee, Jacob Nuttal and Soham Nath won the 4x400 in 3:31.56 to give the Scarlet Knights (61 points) a narrow win over Wellesley (57.5) and third-place Algonquin, which got two wins from Stephen White (mile, 2-mile) and a third in the 4x800 (41.5).

The North Andover’s 4x200 relay of Owen Delaney, Ben Iglesias, Ernesto Fiallos and Ajani Muzasadile won in 1:32.43.

“They’ve showed up every meet so far,” Scarlet Knights coach Jason Guarente said of the relays. “That 4x4 was awesome, that 4x2 was great, and we haven’t run a lot of 4x8s this year but they snuck in a seventh place which was pretty big.”

North Andover’s Soham Nath (center) begins his anchor leg after taking the baton from teammate Jacob Nettle (right) en route to a clinching victory in the boys' 4x400 relay at the MIAA Division 2 indoor track and field championships at the Reggie Lewis Center. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Running in the first of two heats in the 2-mile, Luke McGillivray was second in 9:45.54, 23 seconds better than his seed time.

Peabody junior Alex Jackson broke the oldest record for the meet, when his fifth throw of the shot put sailed 60 feet, 6 inches to break the 59-11 mark from Xaverian’s Greg Sullivan that had stood for 54 years.

“[It felt] a lot different,” said Jackson of the record throw, whose previous best was 58-6. “We’ve been working a lot this week because we know it’s been there, but we’re still working on it. Finally had it today. I was too relaxed, I tried to get too relaxed and I just went for it and it was there.”

Jackson, who won by more than 10 feet over runner-up Mickey Valentino of North Andover (50-3), had a good feeling from the start of the meet. “When I was warming up and starting to get a feel for the atmosphere and it felt good,” said Jackson, who would have won with any of the six throws he attempted.

White doubled up on the mile and 2-mile, winning the mile in 4:24.63 and following up with a win in the 2-mile (9:43.82.)

Wellesley’s Max Hoffman led entering the final lap of the mile, but got boxed in by his own teammate in the first corner, and White went to the outside, passing both to take the lead and the victory.

“His teammate was kind of in Lane 2, and I was like, we can just pass [inside], but then he closed in Lane 1 as Max was kind of going past him. It was a little bit of a trample. I think I cut into Lane 3. It was a little bit physical, but that’s the way the race has to go down,” White said. “I just had to stay strong for the last 150.”





MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

55m — 1. Christopher Brooks, Wellesley, 6.40; 2. Kauan Bento, Bridgewater-Raynham, 6.46; 3. Daniel Killian, Winchester, 6.51.

55m hurdles — 1. Leo Sheriff, Beverly, 7.83; 2. Nick Cramer, Woburn, 7.83; 3. Jacob Nuttall, North Andover, 7.97.

300m — 1. Daniel Killian, Winchester, 35.24; 2. Sincere Fontaine, Wellesley, 35.67; 3. Ray Kwiatek, Beverly, 35.75.

600m — 1. Nathan Hart, Chelmsford, 1:23.76; 2. Will Larsen, Chelmsford, 1:24.01; 3. Evan Wong, Beverly, 1:24.94.

1,000m — 1. Graham Heinrich, Marshfield, 2:32.67; 2. Dylan Cote, North Andover, 2:33.5; 3. Chris Barbato, Reading, 2:36.28.

Mile — 1. Stephen White, Algonquin, 4:24.63; 2. Maxwell Hoffman, Wellesley, 4:26.74; 3. Declan Smith, Peabody, 4:27.64.

2-mile — 1. Stephen White, Algonquin, 9:43.82; 2. Luke McGillivray, North Andover, 9:45.54; 3. Maxwell Hoffman, Wellesley, 9:46.56.

High jump — 1. Carson Crump, North Attleborough, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Leo Sheriff, Beverly, 6-2; 3. Sean Collins, Woburn, 6-0; 3. William Hughes, Reading, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Elijah Wisdom, Sharon, 21 feet 11 inches; 2. Nick Nicolazzo IV, Wellesley, 21-6; 3. Evan Bedard, Peabody, 21-2½.

Shot put — 1. Alex Jackson, Peabody, 60 feet 6 inches; 2. Mickey Valentino, North Andover, 50-3; 3. Sebastian Grillo, Westborough, 48-1½.

4x200 — 1. North Andover, 1:32.43; 2. Milford, 1:32.64; 3. Bridgewater-Raynham, 1:32.89.

4x400 — 1. North Andover, 3:31.56; 2. Milford, 3:32.4; 3. Marshfield, 3:32.63.

4x800 — 1. Algonquin, 8:14.9; 2. Reading, 8:16.41; 3. Wellesley, 8:20.41.

Team results — 1. North Andover, 61; 2. Wellesley, 57.5; 3. Algonquin, 41.5; 4. Peabody, 40; 5. Beverly, 35.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 7.19; 2. Nina Kyei-Aboagye, Sharon, 7.27; 3. Alex D’Amadio, King Philip, 7.29.

55m hurdles — 1. Olivia LaBelle, Algonquin, 8.39; 2. Kayleigh Curll, Woburn, 8.48; 3. Alice Brambati, Hopkinton, 8.75.

300m — 1. Nina Kyei-Aboagye, Sharon, 40.39; 2. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 41.23; 3. Nicole Gangi, Woburn, 41.79.

600m — 1. Kayla Buback, Woburn, 1:37.04; 2. Kayla Bohlin, Wellesley, 1:38.3; 3. Maddy McGillicuddy, North Quincy, 1:38.45.

1,000m — 1. Macey Shriner, Plymouth North, 2:54.95; 2. Erika Wojcik, North Andover, 2:55.24; 3. Salma Boukhtam, Quincy, 3:01.

Mile — 1. Charlotte Tuxbury, Wellesley, 5:00.44; 2. Dana Lehr, Belmont, 5:02.12; 3. Aluna Coogan-Coyne, North Quincy, 5:03.82.

2-mile — 1. Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan, 11:11.96; 2. Elyse Srodawa, Hopkinton, 11:27.46; 3. Audrey Fitzpatrick, Wellesley, 11:29.97.

High jump — 1. Charlotte DiRocco, Concord-Carlisle, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Grace Flattery, Diman, 5-2; 3. Katie Caraco, Reading, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Alex D’Amadio, King Philip, 18 feet 0 inches; 2. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 17-9.5; 3. Alice Brambati, Hopkinton, 17-5.

Shot put — 1. Caroline Herlihy, Winchester, 39 feet 1.5 inches; 2. Brooke Serak, Bishop Feehan, 37-9.5; 3. Makenna Dube, North Andover, 37-6.

4x200 — 1. Algonquin, 1:45.6; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 1:46.6; 3. Woburn, 1:47.17.

4x400 — 1. Wellesley, 4:05.53; 2. North Quincy, 4:06.51; 3. Woburn, 4:10.75.

4x800 — 1. Wellesley, 9:45.41; 2. Woburn, 10:05.8; 3. Barnstable, 10:10.04.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 80; 2. Woburn, 58.5; 3. Hopkinton, 40.5; 4. Concord-Carlisle, 32; 4. North Andover, 32.