Sloppy special teams are definitely an area the Patriots need to improve

So how to fix it? The first step was the decision to hire Jeremy Springer away from the Rams as the new special teams coach, making a break from the Joe Judge/Cam Achord era. For what it’s worth, the Rams’ special teams units were at or near the bottom of the league last season in most major categories, and could be blamed for losses to Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and the Giants.

But in the last few seasons — including 2023 — that hasn’t been the case. Sloppy play, missed field goals, untimely penalties, and more have all contributed to the Patriots’ special teams unit becoming a shadow of its once-great self.

For years, one of the things that made the Patriots great was an ability to win games with special teams. Whether it was a big field goal, well-designed execution on punt or kick coverage, or a timely block to spring a returner, in a league where the margin for error remains slim, special teams made the difference.

There also could be personnel changes. Kicker Chad Ryland struggled in his first season in the NFL, missing in key moments against the Giants and Bills. While Brenden Schooler was named to the NFLPA Players All-Pro Team, he also had more than his share of bad penalties. And special-teams stalwart Matthew Slater is likely to call it a career.

Ultimately, it all means this offseason could be as good a time as any to hit the reset button on special teams with the hopes of restoring some of the lost luster of a once-formidable part of the Patriots’ success.

Currently on the roster: Kicker Chad Ryland (16 for 25 on field-goal attempts, 24 for 25 on extra points), punter Bryce Baringer (46.9 yards per punt, 38 punts inside the 20), long snapper Joe Cardona, returner Marcus Jones (three punt returns, 7.0 yards per return in two games), returner Jalen Reagor (seven kick returns, 31.6 yards per return, one return for TD), Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Chris Board, Cody Davis.

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

Old friend Nick Folk, who will turn 40 in November, is back on the market. The veteran placekicker, who lost the positional battle to Ryland last summer, finished 29 for 30 on field-goal attempts last season with Tennessee, and certainly would be a name worth watching.

Tier One: Kicker Nick Folk (29 for 30 on field-goal attempts, 28 for 30 on extra points), kicker Greg Zuerlein (35 for 38 on field-goal attempts, 15 for 16 on extra points), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (27 for 28 on field-goal attempts, 21 for 22 on extra points), punter Thomas Morstead (48.8 yards per punt, 36 punts inside the 20).

Tier Two: Kicker Chase McLaughlin (29 for 31 on field-goal attempts, 33 for 33 on extra points), kicker Wil Lutz (30 for 34 on field-goal attempts, 29 for 31 on extra points), kicker Greg Joseph (24 for 30 on field-goal attempts, 36 for 38 on extra points), punter Braden Mann (49.8 yards per punt, 15 punts inside the 20).

Tier Three: Kicker Brandon McManus (30 for 37 on field-goal attempts, 35 for 35 on extra points).

Draft possibilities

Will Reichard, the record-setting kicker from Alabama, is easily the one to watch here. He was 22 for 25 with a long of 52 yards last season. If the Patriots feel uneasy with Ryland, using a Day 3 choice on Reichard could spark an intriguing positional battle.

Day Two: Will Reichard (Alabama).

Day Three: Joshua Karty (Stanford), Harrison Mevis (Missouri).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.