‘He’s tough and gritty:’ Jayden D’Ambrosio sets the tone for the St. John’s Prep wrestling team

Still half a match to go at the Division 1 North sectional final.

It didn’t matter that this was just the first level of postseason, or that the finalists had already clinched a spot at states. Jayden D’Ambrosio does not take medical forfeits and he was not about to start.

“It doesn’t matter. Sectionals, states . . . I’m a perfectionist,” said the St. John’s Prep senior captain, who competes at 157 pounds. “Even beating [Methuen’s Vinny DeMaio] 5-2, I was upset with myself. I go out there and I expect perfection, but it doesn’t always happen.”

Said Manny Costa, in his 34th and final season as St. John’s Prep’s wrestling coach who runs blindfolded drills occasionally: “He didn’t panic. That’s why you go to practice, so you can go through those moments and keep composed.

“He’s worked hard, trained hard all offseason, he deserves it.”

When his team received its sectional title award — the fifth in a row for Prep — the Edinboro-bound D’Ambrosio was at the emergency room receiving stitches for two cuts, the result of taking down DeMaio and his eye colliding with the shoulder of the Methuen sophomore.

“There’s nothing that would stop him from winning that match,” junior captain Braedon Goes said of D’Ambrosio, who also went 3-0 with a torn MCL last summer, representing Doughboy Wrestling Club at the 1000 Islands Duals in New York.

“He’s one tough kid. I’ve seen him dislocate his finger, snap it back in, and keep wrestling. He’s tough and gritty.”

There are rules for wrestlers that have been blinded, in which opponents are required to maintain physical contact throughout a match. These don’t apply to D’Ambrosio, who is undefeated this season (49-0), even though he can barely see without his contacts and they often get poked out.

“It’s all based on feel and what the kid gives me. It’s whatever he reacts to,” D’Ambrosio said. “I [try to] constantly maintain physical touch or an underhook.”

It was D’Ambrosio’s second sectional title. He won D2 North as a Reading High sophomore at 126 pounds. He finished second at states and third at all-states each of the past two seasons, adding third place at New Englands last year. He dropped his second match by just a point, but won six after to cap a 55-6 season.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it was instinct to get the next best thing,” D’Ambrosio said. “I knew I could beat all those kids. It was putting it all together mentally, physically, and believing in my training.”

For teammate Alex Bajoras, his victory wasn’t just his first sectional title, but a pin that put the Eagles in position to win.

Costa believed in him as he took the starting heavyweight position last year as a sophomore, by beating out a senior state placer.

“It’s really cool to be able to say I’m one of [Costa’s] last captains and last sectional champions,” said the junior from Gloucester. “[The captaincy] probably means more to me than being a champion.”

Bajoras (48-0, 95-7 career) came within a point of eventual national champion Thomas Brown in the D1 state finals last year, but failed to place highly enough at all-states to reach New Englands.

“[Postseason] takes a toll on your body and mind,” he said. “It was tough and I got tired toward the end. Going through it this year, I already feel less tired.”

It’s not the added muscle — the heavyweight is around 274 pounds, 20 more than last year — but a calmer approach that helps Bajoras improve his results.

“It’s exhilarating. You’re competing with the best in the state and New England,” he said. “You can prepare, but you can never really understand what it’s like until you’ve gone through it once.”

The Eagles don’t win their fifth consecutive sectional title without the rest of the team picking up wins and placing seven more into the state tournament.

Jimmy Lally (138 pounds), Rani Haddad (190), and Marc Pineiro (215) were runners-up. For others, like Goes, losing before the finals means fighting to earn a place through the consolation bracket.

“It’s a scary place to be, not knowing your future,” he said. “If I wrestle my match I can beat anybody. That day I beat myself a bit.”

After Goes (47-3, 117-31 career) lost in the semifinal, he wrestled in the consolation semifinal, a match that essentially determined if his season would continue after Saturday. Some refer to this as the “blood round.”

“When you talk to college coaches, those are the ones they look at,” Costa said. “The guy that loses the heartbreaker, how does he come back.”

The junior from Danvers fell in love with wrestling as his SJP teammates welcomed him, but knows that wearing that singlet these days means opponents bring their best.

Though finalists typically wrestle four matches, consolation rounds add more. Goes has wrestled as many as five in a day, and has seen teammates wrestle more, like D’Ambrosio wrestling eight at New Englands last year.

“We love it. Having the target on our back is definitely a motivator,” Goes said.

“There are no easy matches, everyone’s coming for you.”

Near falls

▪ For the first time in Massachusetts, girls will have a state tournament in addition to all-states.

The state tournaments run Saturday along with the second day of the open state tournament, with the top four finishers at each weight class qualifying for girls’ all-states.

“We wanted to have a qualifier. This is the best I could come up with and didn’t hear a lot of objections,” said coaches’ representative Paul Shvartsman. “I think [the reaction] was very positive. For the majority of girls it’s another opportunity to wrestle, which I’m sure they’re thrilled about.”

Any girl who finished top four at sectionals, like Samantha Bertini (Ludlow), Olivia Polansky (Bridgewater-Raynham), and Mia Dineen (Hingham), has already qualified for all-states even if they compete in the open state tournament.

▪ Sectionals was another clutch performance from Greater Lowell freshman Antoine Jackman. After he pinned in his Vo-Tech state final with two seconds left, he won 6-5 via last-second takedown at Division 1 North and had his team pumped up.

“That’s a huge win in that tournament,” said Greater Lowell coach Tom Cassidy. “He’s a great wrestler, loves helping his team. Loves drilling with his teammates, makes sure they know all the moves. Great wrestler to have around, great kid.”

Central Catholic junior Cole Glynn accounted for his only loss this year (1-0) at the Lowell Holiday tournament, but the 106-pound freshman got him back in the third place bout (6-4 by sudden victory) at Lowell, and then with his clutch move at sectionals.

If the two meet at D1 States, it would be a must-watch final.

“His composure is awesome,” Cassidy said. “He has a lot of faith in his ability, which he should have, and he can bring it to his opponents.”





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.