Terance Mann, a Clippers guard from Lowell, uses his foundation to make private education more inclusive

When he returned to Hillside Friday as the school dedicated the basketball court in his name, Mann said he count the number of minority students at the ceremony on one hand. As of 2019, 66 percent of K-12 students enrolled in private schools were white, and about 9 percent were Black, according to the National Center for Education Statistics .

Mann, who lived in Lowell for much of his life, attended Hillside School in Marlborough in middle school and the Tilton (N.H.) School after that, putting him on a path to Division 1 college basketball (Florida State) and, eventually, the NBA.

Clippers guard Terance Mann knows that his private school education was a privilege. He’s keenly aware of how few people can say they’ve had that same privilege, and in particular, how few people of color attend private and prep schools.

Mann’s foundation, the Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation, is working to change that by breaking down barriers for minority students hoping to attend private and prep schools.

“It’s just unfortunate that our community and our kids don’t have an opportunity to experience such a great academic experience and really set themselves apart from the rest and give them the opportunity to really be successful in life,” said Mann’s mother, Daynia La-Force, who is the executive director of Mann’s foundation. La-Force is also the former women’s basketball coach at Northeastern and Rhode Island.

In its first year of existence, the foundation has raised more than $300,000 and given out scholarships to help five students afford tuition at private and prep schools, a cost that can often exceed $50,000 per year.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do,” Mann said. “Ever since I was going to prep school, I told myself if I had the opportunity to bring people on board and help change families’ lives like it changed mine, that I was going to do so.”

Mann credits a lot of his success to his time at Hillside and Tilton, which he said gave him not only a well-rounded education but an exposure to different cultures and a stronger work ethic. A lot of his Clippers teammates feel similarly, he said.

“The NBA is starting to become a prep school factory,” Mann said. “Every other person I talk to has ended up going to some sort of private or prep school to help better their education and to help them lock in on honing their basketball skills.”

Hillside honored Mann’s professional and philanthropic accomplishments with the dedication of the Terance Mann Court Friday. He is optimistic that, one day, his foundation can help students attend his alma mater.

“It means the world to be able to know that my younger self wanted this,” Mann said. “To be able to see it come true is everything.”

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.