Xander Bogaerts to switch to second base in his second season with Padres

Bogaerts, who spent 10 seasons with the Red Sox before joining the Padres, has been primarily a shortstop throughout his career, though he played some third base in his early years in Boston, including in the 2013 postseason, when the Sox won the World Series.

This move comes one year after the Padres signed Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract .

Xander Bogaerts is moving to second base to clear the way for 2023 Gold Glove utilityman Ha-Seong Kim to take over as the San Diego Padres shortstop.

“I can’t say it’s, like, etched in stone 100 percent,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Friday. ”We’re going to let him do it, but we’re going to see what it looks like. We’re going to evaluate it. He’s all-in right now to go over, give it his full due.”

Bogaerts, 31, has never played second base in 11 big league seasons. The four-time All-Star has made 1,325 career starts at shortstop and 50 at third base.

The shift would enable the Padres to put a reigning Gold Glove winner at the most important position in the infield.

Kim, 28, started 98 games at second base, 29 at third, and 16 at shortstop for the Padres last season. But he has more career starts at shortstop than at any other position.

Shildt praised Bogaerts for showing a team-first approach and realizing the importance of having Kim at shortstop.

“I don’t use this word a lot, but my admiration for Xander Bogaerts went through the roof in this transition,” Shildt said.

Shildt is taking over as San Diego’s manager after spending the last two years as a coach on Bob Melvin’s Padres staff. Melvin left the Padres to manage the San Francisco Giants.

Bogaerts batted .285 with a .350 on-base percentage, .440 slugging percentage, 19 homers, 58 RBIs, and 19 steals in 155 games last season. Kim hit .260 with a .351 on-base percentage, .398 slugging percentage, 17 homers, 60 RBIs, and 38 steals in 152 games.