Israel says it won’t force Palestinians into Egypt, as it searches major hospital

The announcement appeared to reverse secret Israeli efforts earlier in the war to promote the idea of sending millions of Palestinians into Egypt, a move that Palestinians feared might lock them out of their homeland and led to warnings that Egypt might suspend its peace treaty with Israel.

After months of speculation that the Israeli invasion of Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks would end with millions of Palestinians being pushed into northeastern Egypt, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Friday that no one would be forced to leave.

Israel said Friday that it would not try to force Palestinians from the southern Gaza Strip into Egypt, seeking to calm Palestinian fears of a mass displacement even as Israeli forces pressed ahead with a military operation inside the largest hospital in the area.

In a statement, Gallant said: “The state of Israel has no intention of evacuating Palestinian civilians to Egypt. We respect and value our peace agreement with Egypt, which is a cornerstone of stability in the region as well as an important partner.”

Gallant does not always coordinate his statements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the prime minister’s office later released a similar statement, echoing Gallant’s remarks.

Gallant’s intervention came amid growing concern from international leaders that Israel’s planned operation along the Gaza-Egypt border, where the majority of Palestinians in Gaza have sought shelter after fleeing their homes elsewhere in Gaza, would end in catastrophe.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the planned maneuver could end in an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster,” becoming the latest foreign leader to speak out against displacing Palestinians into Egypt.

The statements came as Israeli special forces were combing southern Gaza’s largest hospital in search of hostages’ remains Friday and as Gaza officials announced that a power outage at the medical center had caused the deaths of five Palestinians in the critical care unit.

The raid has left the hospital, the Nasser Medical Center, barely functional at a time when the overall health system in Gaza is close to collapse. But Israel says that the operation is necessary and that the complex was used to house hostages and militants, accusations the hospital denied.

Gallant said soldiers had arrested 70 militants at the hospital, including 20 who he said had participated in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said electric generators had cut out and all power was lost at the hospital but did not specify the reason. The ministry said on Facebook that the Israeli military was in control of the complex, which it entered early Thursday. On Friday, the World Health Organization said it was urgently requesting access there.

The Israeli military said in a statement Friday that during its search of the hospital, it had detained dozens of people for questioning. It also said its troops had found mortar shells and grenades belonging to Hamas in the area.

The Israeli military said later that during the search, troops had found medication bearing the names of Israeli hostages. The source of the drugs and how they were used was “being looked into,” the military said. While Israel and Hamas reached a deal last month that would allow medications to be delivered to Israeli hostages, it was unclear if any had reached the captives.

The goals of the raid on the hospital were to check intelligence that the bodies of two hostages were there, to arrest or kill Hamas militants, and to detain the family members of senior Hamas officials, said an intelligence official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under protocol.

Since Tuesday, Israeli forces have interrogated all people leaving the hospital to determine whether they are Hamas members, according to three security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to communicate with the media.

As of Friday evening, the army had not announced that it had found the bodies of hostages.

Neither the Israeli statements nor those of Gaza authorities could be independently verified. Communications with people inside the Nasser complex in the city of Khan Younis have been extremely spotty since Israel’s military pushed into its grounds, smashing through the perimeter and entering the compound as explosions and gunfire rang out.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday morning that the cut to the hospital’s power supply was endangering the lives of six adult patients in critical care and three infants in incubators who were dependent on oxygen. About 40 minutes later, the ministry said three of the patients had died. The deaths of two others who had been dependent on oxygen were announced later.

Oxygen is pumped from a central station to patients’ beds, a process that requires power, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in an interview.

He noted that 186 patients, 95 health professionals, and 176 other people were still in the hospital. Among the remaining patients, al-Qidra said 18 were in particularly concerning condition.

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the WHO, could not confirm the reports that some patients had died after electric generators at the hospital had cut out, and power was lost. But he said there was an urgent need for fuel to operate the hospital’s generators and to ensure the continuation of lifesaving services.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.