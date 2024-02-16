Kamala Harris seeks to reassure wary allies at Munich Security Conference

Harris’s speech — which marks her third appearance at the annual confab of world leaders and policy and security officials — precedes a busy weekend in which she will meet several European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I know there are questions here in Europe and around the world about the future of America’s role of global leadership,” she told the conference on Friday afternoon. “These are questions the American people must also ask ourselves.”

MUNICH — Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to allay concerns among European allies about American resolve in major conflicts, while also sending a message to voters at home: Electing Donald Trump in November would destabilize the global order and weaken the United States.

Speaking just days after Trump set off new anxiety by saying he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies that underspend on defense, Harris may find it difficult to reassure Washington’s trans-Atlantic partners, who are keenly aware of the electoral uncertainty of this year’s presidential contest.

But Harris argued that a worldview that includes isolationism and support for authoritarian governments only weakens the United States and hurts its people.

“That worldview is dangerous, destabilizing, and indeed shortsighted. That view would weaken America,” she said.

It is in many ways a global spin on Biden and Harris’s reelection message that Trump would undo the progress the administration has made on rebuilding trust in Washington.

There is much more to discuss at this weekend’s gathering in Munich: worrying reports of Russian advances from the front lines of eastern Ukraine; Israel’s plans for a potentially devastating ground assault on Rafah; and an unspecified “space threat” from Russia, for starters.

At the top of her speech Friday, Harris responded to news that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in prison.

“This would be a further sign of [Vladimir] Putin’s brutality,” Harris said. “Whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible.”

Part of Harris’s speech was attended by Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, who spoke after the vice president, urging the gathered leaders to “come together and we should fight against this evil.”

“I said ‘should I stand here before you or should I go back to my children,’ and I thought, what would Alexei have done in my place?” she said, speaking through a translator. “And I thought that he would be standing here on this stage.”

“We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today,” she added, her remarks bookended by standing ovations.

Through all of Friday’s drama, a large question has hung over this year’s Munich Security Conference: What, exactly, is happening in the United States?

For months, Europe’s political, security, and intelligence establishment has watched nervously as critical Ukraine aid became mired in domestic politics. American interlocutors assured the Europeans that, ultimately, the bill would pass and money and military equipment would continue to flow.

But the protracted fight over the funding, combined with former president Trump’s claim that he would encourage Russia to attack US allies for meager defense spending, has jolted Europe, renewing doubts about whether the continent can count on the United States — and what to do if it can’t.

In public remarks and private conversations over the next two days, Harris will try to combat that skepticism from allies deeply unsure if she will even be vice president a year from now.

As the race for the White House barrels toward a two-person contest, President Biden has struggled in some polls against Trump. Questions about Biden’s age and mental fitness continue to be a drag on his favorability ratings.

Harris’s advisers hope a strong performance on the world stage will help blunt questions about her ability to perform in the nation’s top job — an important requirement for the understudy to the oldest president in US history.

For Harris, who is widely expected to seek the White House herself at some point, the trip to Germany is also an opportunity to cement her foreign policy bona fides and to strengthen relationships with allies.

In recent months, a stream of foreign and defense ministers and senior European officials have undertaken visits to Washington that follow a predictable itinerary. They meet with administration officials plus whichever congressional Republican lawmakers are amenable. Then they do an event at a conservative think tank, such as the Heritage Foundation or the American Enterprise Institute, trying hard to sway the opinions of the surging isolationist wing of the Republican Party and to bolster the party’s faltering foreign policy hawks.