Are taxis cool again? At Logan Airport, there are signs of a rebound.

By the time she got home, Stabert had missed her kids’ bedtime. She vowed never to take a ride share from Logan again. So, on her most recent Logan trip home, she took a taxi and paid $25.

Stabert, 40, a journalist and podcast host who lives in Cambridge, tried to book Ubers and Lyfts, she said, but the wait times kept jumping: 8 minutes, then 12, then 10. She ended up waiting more than 30 minutes and paying $65.

When Lee Stabert landed at Logan International Airport one Sunday night last summer, she found herself facing the last thing an exhausted traveler wants after hours of flight delays: more obstacles getting home.

“I walked right out and got into a cab and I was like, ‘This is a miracle,’” Stabert said.

Taxis are seeing something of a rebound at Logan Airport; nearly a dozen travelers told the Globe recently they found cabs less expensive, more convenient, and more reliable than ride shares. And they liked that cabs typically don’t charge “surge pricing,” where prices jump during high-demand times.

While still well below pre-pandemic levels, taxi pickups at Logan have climbed steadily since hitting bottom in 2020, according to Logan operator, the Massachusetts Port Authority. In 2023, taxis logged more than 1 million pickups at the airport, up 5 percent from the year before but nearly double from 2021. That upswing stands in sharp contrast to the trend pre-pandemic, when taxi ridership fell to about 1.5 million airport pickups in 2019 from nearly 2 million in 2017.

Ride shares, to be sure, remain far more popular than taxis, with the airport seeing nearly 3.6 million ride share pickups last year. Not only were those higher than in 2022, but above pre-pandemic figures, as well.

Eric Bourassa, transportation director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, said the increase in taxi rides last year is an expected bump from more people flying again after the pandemic decimated travel.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Bourassa said. “Overall, people are just making more trips.”

But the ease of taxis was a revelation for Stabert, who frequently travels for work. By choosing cabs, Stabert said, she can get from the jetway of the terminal to a cab in four minutes, and the rate home is consistently between $25 to $30. Plus, she can pay with her credit card or Apple Pay if she uses a taxi app such as Curb, she said, making it just as easy as using a ride share service.

Stabert, who hosts the podcast “Explain Boston to Me,” was so amused at reacquainting herself with an old-school form of transportation in 2024 that she posted a recommendation to Facebook, complete with a vintage picture of a cab.

“There’ll be like 30 people waiting on their phones, when there’s 10 taxis right there,” said Stabert. “You have to be reminded that it’s an option. These apps have devastated this industry.”

Lee Stabert posted on Facebook recommending taking taxis to Logan Airport.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lyft said the company has worked to improve the experience at Logan by enticing more drivers to its platform. In the past year, those efforts have paid off for airport trips, Lyft said, citing declines in both travel times and the number of rides affected by surge pricing, which Lyft calls “Prime Time.”

“There is still more work to be done, but regardless of whether a rider is going to or traveling from the airport, we encourage them to plan ahead when possible,” the spokesperson said.

Lyft recommends riders schedule airport rides up to 30 days in advance or try its “Wait & Save” mode, which enables people to pay less for a ride if their pickup time is flexible.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Local taxi companies have experienced large increases in airport trips over the past year. Cheryl Horan, vice president of Green and Yellow Cab of Somerville, which serves Somerville and surrounding communities, said her service completes around 100 rides a day to the airport, up 40 percent from pre-pandemic times. And that number continues to grow each month, she said.

“Taxis are making a comeback — there’s no question,” Horan said. “We fill a need.”

A taxi at Logan Airport in Boston on Jan. 30.

Green and Yellow Cab offers its own app for ordering rides to compete with Uber and Lyft. And it charges consistent rates regardless of stormy weather or demand, she said, unlike its ride share competitors.

“Having the stability of a consistent price is good for consumers,” she said. “Some demographics of the people we service, they are on fixed incomes and that would just totally eliminate this form of transportation for them.”

Other taxi companies have seen growth as well. Curb, a taxi app, had a 126 percent increase in airport trips in Boston in 2023, the company said. More widely throughout Boston, its rides increased by more than 230 percent over the last year.

On a recent Friday afternoon, taxis lined up at the Logan cab stand. There was no need to call: All travelers had to do was grab their luggage, head downstairs, and walk to the curbside hub.

People waited for taxis at Logan Airport in Boston.

Mike Pergola, 28, an asset sales manager who lives in Brookline, said he opted for a cab to avoid the lengthy walk to the airport’s pickup center for ride shares. Plus, he enjoyed supporting the industry.

“I do like helping out taxis,” he said. “They could use the business.”

Cab-rider Ralph Francis, a 38-year-old Boston accountant, said he felt for the taxi drivers, who had to invest in taxi licenses, called medallions. The value of medallions has fallen to around $20,000 each from $750,000 in 2014.

”These people spent a lot of money getting medallions,” Francis said.

Another rider, Brett Carroll, an operations manager from Atlanta, decided last minute to take a taxi to the Harvard Club. He hadn’t taken one in awhile, but when he pulled up his Uber app, he got sticker shock.

“It was going to be $90 for an Uber,” Carroll, 37, said.

He was pleased with his cab’s price and the ease of walking to an already waiting car.

The fare? $30.

A cab driver helped a customer with luggage at Logan Airport.

