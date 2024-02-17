Rhode Island man wanted for armed robbery at Bellingham convenience store

Bellingham police issued an alert Saturday for a Rhode Island man, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted for an alleged armed robbery last weekend, officials said.

Agapito Davila, 41, of Woonsocket, is known to frequent Lowell and may be driving a black Honda Civic with no front license plate, police said.

Anyone who sees Davila should not approach him and contact local police immediately, according to the statement.

Bellingham police obtained an arrest warrant for Davila after identifying him as a suspect in a Feb. 10 armed robbery at a local convenience store, according to the department.

On Feb. 10, a Bellingham police officer noticed “suspicious activity” outside of a local, unnamed convenience store, according to a previous statement from police. The officer watched a man run into a vehicle, and upon running a registration check, he discovered that the car was stolen, police said.

The officer tried to stop the car, but it sped away, police said. At the same time, police received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the same convenience store, according to the statement.

Police pursued the car through Blackstone and Woonsocket, but the driver, later identified as Davila, got out and ran away, police said.

Bellingham police can be reached at 508-966-1515.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.