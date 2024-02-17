Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A continuing dickcissel at a feeder on Jug End Road in South Egremont, a large flock of 600 red-winged blackbirds in Sheffield, nine rusty blackbirds at a swamp on Gale Avenue in Pittsfield, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers on the Great Barrington Riverfront Trail, five American wigeons at Smiley’s Pond in South Egremont, and 10 green-winged teal at Lake Onota in Pittsfield.

Notable species last week were a Western grebe in Winthrop, an eared grebe in Marblehead, a tufted duck in Nantucket, a Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, a Townsend’s warbler in Cambridge, a yellow-throated warbler in Milton, and a Western tanager in Beverly.

Bristol County: A cackling goose at the Bristol County agricultural fields in Dighton, a black brant observed from the New Bedford Cove Walk in New Bedford, two Barrow’s goldeneyes near the Nonquitt Salt Marsh in Dartmouth, two Northern shovelers at Interchange Park in Fall River, two American woodcocks at Carvalho Farm in Fairhaven and a brown thrasher at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, an orange-crowned warbler on Gulf Road in South Dartmouth and a Baltimore oriole on Division Road in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western kingbird and a lark sparrow in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham, a Pacific loon, glaucous gull, and 11 tree swallows at Race Point in Provincetown, three black vultures at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sandwich, a Northern shrike at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham, a continuing willet at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a semipalmated plover at Craigville Beach in Barnstable.

Essex County: A Western tanager at a private address in Beverly, a continuing eared grebe off the Marblehead Neck Causeway, a golden eagle at the William Forward Wildlife Management Area in Essex, a common murre off Salem Willows Park in Salem, four black-crowned night-herons at Flax Pond in Lynn, a yellow-breasted chat at Nahant Thicket, an American bittern at Plum Island, a clapper rail in the marshes adjacent to Newburyport Harbor, and eight pine warblers at a feeder at 5 Meadowview Road in Georgetown.

Franklin County: A red-headed woodpecker and four black vultures in Sunderland, a long-tailed duck and three buffleheads at the Turner’s Falls power canal in Montague, a sandhill crane on Wall’s Ferry Road in Montague, and a clay-colored sparrow at North Meadows in Deerfield.

Hampshire County: A Say’s phoebe at the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, 21 green-winged teal, two wood ducks, and seven rusty blackbirds at Great Pond in Hatfield, eight black vultures over fields in East Hadley, a horned grebe at Hanks Meadow in Ware, and seven fox sparrows at the Southampton Wildlife Management Area in Southampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two Northern shovelers at Brush Pond in Oak Bluffs.

Middlesex County: A lingering Townsend’s warbler at the Alewife Linear Park Bike Path in Cambridge, along with six American woodcocks at the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Stow, eight rusty blackbirds at a feeder in Groton, eight Northern pintails at Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton, three Northern shovelers at the Woburn Community Gardens, and a continuing orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: A continuing tufted duck at Madaket, a dickcissel and a brown thrasher at a feeder at 215 Madaket Road, a willet in Nantucket Harbor, and five Northern shovelers at Long Pond.

Norfolk County: A yellow-throated warbler at a feeder in Milton, three American woodcocks at the Norfolk Airport, a short-eared owl at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, a dickcissel at a feeder on Madison Avenue in Franklin, four rusty blackbirds at Cutler Park in Dedham, single yellow-bellied sapsuckers at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon and Whitney Woods in Cohasset, a Baltimore oriole at a feeder in Wellesley, and two black vultures over the Franklin State Forest in Franklin.

Plymouth County: Eighty-six red knots at Duxbury Beach, two sandhill cranes near Centennial Pond Circle in Kingston, a vesper sparrow at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, and a black-crowned night-heron at North River Sanctuary in Marshfield.

Suffolk County: A continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a red-shouldered hawk at Franklin Park, a gadwall at Leverett Pond, a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the Boston Public Garden, a fox sparrow at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury, a Northern shoveler at Chandler Pond, and an orange-crowned warbler at Deer Island in Boston Harbor.

Worcester County: A canvasback and two red-breasted mergansers at gate 36 at Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling, three sandhill cranes on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, 92 greater scaup at Fletcher Street Bridge in West Boylston, two Barrow’s goldeneyes at Mass Central Rail Trail in West Boylston, and 11 red crossbills at gate 43 at Quabbin Reservoir in Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.