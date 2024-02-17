Brockton woman found guilty of OUI for fatal crash in 2018

She was sentenced to one year in the House of Correction, with credit for time already served. She also lost her driver’s license for 15-years, the statement said.

Jeanne Heenan, 70, was convicted by Brockton Superior Court Judge William Sullivan following a bench trial, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

A Brockton woman who faced a judge for a second time for a 2018 crash that caused a woman’s death and injured two others was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Heenan previously had been charged in district court on charges related to the Oct. 12, 2018 crash.

At her first arraignment , Heenan pleaded guilty to three counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury with recklessness. She was sentenced to two-years in jail, with nine-months to serve and the balance suspended, prosecutors said. She was also sentenced to two and a half years of probation.

Heenan was driving a Buick Encore when she crossed over the marked lane into oncoming traffic and struck a Nissan Altima head-on, prosecutors said.

When Brockton police arrived on the scene, Heenan was already on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance, the statement said.

All three people inside the Altima were taken to the hospital for treatment. Ethel Rezendes, 72, was in the back seat of the Altima and suffered life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she remained until she died on May 1, 2021. The state medical examiner determined that Rezendes died from complications of blunt force injuries sustained during the crash, prosecutors said.

After her death, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Rezendes on a new charge of manslaughter by motor vehicle. That led to Friday’s bench trial in which she was found guilty.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 years to 10 years plus one day, along with a loss of license for 15 years, according to the statement.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.