Credit card skimmers found at 10 Big Y supermarket locations in Massachusetts

One skimmer was placed on a single card reader at the chain’s Westfield location on East Silver Street between Dec. 19 and Jan. 12, according to the statement on Friday from Big Y.

The skimmer devices were found on a single card reader at nine locations between Dec. 19 and 21, Big Y said. The nine locations were St. James Avenue in Springfield, Chicopee Big Y Express, Northampton, Ware, Southbridge, Worcester, Milford, Wilbraham Big Y Express, and Ludlow.

Credit card skimmers used to steal financial information were found at 10 Big Y supermarket locations across Massachusetts, according to a statement from the company.

“If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves,” Big Y said in the statement.

Skimmers are devices placed over the slot where a customer inserts a credit or debit card at an ATM, gas pump, or checkout counter. The devices take the card number and data from a card’s magnetic strip, which can be used to steal the victim’s identity or make fraudulent purchases.

Big Y has inspected all of its card readers and is working with police to investigate the incident, the statement said. Customers should review their bank and credit card statements for any unusual activity and contact their bank or credit card company directly if they find anything.

Big Y customers with questions or concerns can call 1-800-828-2688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the company said.

Credit card skimmers have been found at other local supermarkets in the past few months, including Roche Bros. markets in five Massachusetts towns around Christmas. Chelsea police warned the public about a skimmer device that was found at a local Market Basket in early December.

Skimmer devices were also discovered at Market Basket locations in Concord, N.H. and Reading, Somerville, and Haverhill last November, and as well as a Walmart in Concord, N.H.

