A day shelter with social services will open in Chelsea next week for migrants in Cambridge overflow shelter, United Way says

The facility will be able to accommodate up to 200 people per day and will be open five days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The United Way said transportation will be provided for families between the day shelter in Chelsea and the state-operated Cambridge overflow shelter, which opened in December in a former courthouse as officials worked to expand the state’s shelter capacity amid an influx of migrants arriving from Haiti.

The day shelter, funded through a grant from the state’s Safety Net Shelter program with the United Way, will open Tuesday at La Colaborativa’s new headquarters at 318 Broadway in Chelsea.

La Colaborativa, an immigrant social services organization in Chelsea, will open a day shelter at its headquarters next week offering case management and other services to migrant families who have been staying in an overflow shelter in Cambridge, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay announced in a statement Friday.

“As we’re facing an unprecedented state of emergency, it’s critical that all residents have access to safe, dignified shelter, especially over the frigid winter months,” Gladys Vega, CEO of La Colaborativa, said in the statement.

The former courthouse in East Cambridge is used as an overnight shelter and can house up to 70 families. Migrant families staying there must leave each morning, as the courthouse also houses a Middlesex County Registry of Deeds office that operates during the day, leaving some to wander around Cambridge looking for places to warm up and spend time.

The United Way said the day shelter in Chelsea will provide families with “a safe, welcoming daytime space, as well as basic essentials such as coordination of food assistance, hygiene items, infant supplies, clothing, and other basic household necessities,” the statement said.

Case workers will also be on hand to help people apply for housing programs, obtain work authorization forms, and find job opportunities, the statement said. Case workers will also assist with connecting individuals and families to public benefits, mental health services, and health care.

La Colaborativa is a Latina-led organization that has been assisting families in gateway cities including Chelsea, East Boston, Everett, Lynn, Revere, and Malden since its 1988 founding, according to the United Way.

