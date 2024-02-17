Critics say teaching on race can fuel antisemitism. Harvard professors say that’s outlandish.

“I was pretty shocked by that,” said Muhammad, a professor of history, race, and public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. His class — a requirement for public policy graduate students — explores how race and racism have shaped American public policy.

Representative Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, called out a graduate-level course that Muhammad teaches as an example of the “ideology” that exacerbated “rabid antisemitism” on the university’s campus after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Khalil Gibran Muhammad, like many in the Harvard community, was watching the now infamous Dec. 5 congressional hearing about campus antisemitism when he heard something unexpected.

In a phrase: His teaching explores systemic racism — the notion that American institutions and public policies have long been suffused with racism in a way that perpetuates racial inequalities.

Representative Virginia Foxx chaired a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing regarding antisemitism in schools, on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5. TOM BRENNER/NYT

That framework for understanding the world has been for years a target of conservative attacks on universities, which some view as bastions of progressive thought. But since Oct. 7, when the Hamas-led attack on Israel threw American universities into turmoil, the attacks on teaching about systemic racism have broadened to encompass a new and seemingly unrelated accusation — that it exacerbates antisemitism.

“Institutional antisemitism and hate are among the poisoned fruits of your institutions’ cultures,” Foxx told three university presidents at the hearing, shortly after calling out Muhammad’s class.

To Muhammad, and other scholars of race and American history, the allegation was outlandish. In recent interviews, half a dozen Harvard professors characterized it as an opportunistic attack on clear-eyed teaching about how racism has shaped American history.

Nevertheless, it has proven explosive. In recent months, conservative lawmakers, university megadonors, and some Jewish advocates have argued that courses like Muhammad’s oversimplify the world by dividing it between groups of “oppressors” and “oppressed,” which, they say, pits people against one another and erases nuance in a complicated world.

They also claim that a similar worldview undergirds universities’ diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, known as DEI, which were established to combat the effects of systemic racism by boosting faculty and student diversity and creating a more welcoming environment for diverse student bodies. But critics contend those programs excessively focus on race and historical injustices, and divide society and university communities into some groups that need empowerment and others that need to surrender privilege.

Jews, the critics contend, are often placed in the oppressor category for a variety of reasons, including that most American Jews are white and because some associate being Jewish with support for Israel, which some progressives view as an oppressive state due to its treatment of Palestinians. That makes Jewish students a target for campus animus, the argument goes, which has only been exacerbated during the past four months as Israel, a Jewish state, has waged a devastating war in the Gaza Strip, the territory from which Hamas launched its brutal attack.

The purported link between the oppressor-oppressed framework and campus antisemitism has become a centerpiece of attacks on higher education since Oct. 7.

“I came to learn that the root cause of antisemitism at Harvard was an ideology that had been promulgated on campus, an oppressor/oppressed framework,” Bill Ackman, the hedge fund billionaire who has helped lead an activist campaign against Harvard, wrote in a lengthy social media post on Jan. 3. It helped “generate anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hate speech and harassment,” he wrote, referring to divisive campus protests that critics regarded as antisemitic and supporters said were driven by righteous opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Jay Greene, a research fellow with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said in a recent interview that teaching about racial issues “in a particular way” that’s informed by placing individuals into “oppressor or oppressed categories” leads to antisemitism “because Jews tend to get classified as oppressors.”

”What [the framework] does is it contributes to the idea that Jews have too much and they must have too much because they did something wrong,” Greene said. “Therefore, they deserve to have things done to them to correct that injustice.”

Khalil Gibran Muhammad delivered the Keynote Address during the 54th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 15. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Muhammad, the professor whose class was attacked in the congressional hearing, said his critics are distorting his teaching and acting in bad faith.

“[T]heir claims that teaching about racism encourages an oppressor versus oppressed view of the world is just a misleading talking point to create a moral panic that Black people are the real racists trying to indoctrinate white people to hate themselves,” he said.

A spokesperson for Foxx’s committee called Muhammad “a race agitator” — an incendiary term that has long been used to disparage Black thinkers and civil rights leaders. The spokesperson also said Muhammad is “explicitly calling for ‘a browner America,’” citing language from his class’s website.

Muhammad said the spokesperson was mischaracterizing his words, as well as his teaching. His course, called Race and Racism in the Making of the United States as a Global Power, is designed to prepare students for the reality of an increasingly diverse world, he said.

“This course draws from theoretical and empirical research from the social sciences to highlight the institutions of racial domination that have helped to produce durable racial hierarchies,” the course description says. “These perspectives are required for leadership in a 21st century, multi-racial democracy . . .”

The class covers the legacies of slavery and white supremacy, and specific policies that undercut Black advancement. In 2020, it became one of 10 required classes for students pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at the Kennedy School.

At the time, students and alumni were pressuring the school to include more instruction about the role race has played in American public policy, especially after the police killing of George Floyd that prompted the 2020 racial justice movement.

The class covers racist policies, such as redlining, which inhibited Black families’ ability to generate wealth when mortgage lenders denied credit to residents based on their addresses, Muhammad said. The federal government has admitted it “played a key role in institutionalizing and encouraging redlining,” according to the Federal Reserve.

Studying such topics allows students and professors to “confront the world as we find it, not only as we would wish it to be,” said Vincent Brown, a professor of history and African and African American Studies. “That used to be a conservative principle.”

The dean of the Kennedy School, Douglas Elmendorf, defended Muhammad’s class as making “a vital contribution.”

Muhammad, Brown, and other professors said Foxx’s critique was tied to a national movement targeting DEI and teaching on systemic racism.

In Florida, a campaign led by Governor Ron DeSantis resulted in a 2023 law prohibiting public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI programs. An earlier law, signed by DeSantis, banned teaching that a “person’s . . . status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, national origin, or sex.” Other Republican-led states have since passed similar laws.

“Anyone who cares about the pursuit of truth, the importance of critical thinking, and the future of education should be alarmed by these attacks,” said Timothy Patrick McCarthy, a professor at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and the Kennedy School. “These folks are waging war on our schools and they are using all the familiar weapons, including race-baiting and fearmongering, to do so.”

That sort of government intervention may be unthinkable in a blue state such as Massachusetts, especially at a private institution like Harvard. But the criticism from lawmakers and donors can produce a “chilling effect,” Brown said. Professors, especially those without tenure, might think twice about including controversial topics in their syllabuses.

Some on campus, including Jewish advocates, have argued that the oppressor-oppressed worldview has real currency on campus, and that it can contribute to antisemitism, even if they don’t agree with every element of the conservative critique.

Rabbi David Wolpe, a visiting scholar at Harvard Divinity School, said the oppressor-oppressed worldview is pervasive at Harvard (he did not comment on Muhammad’s course, which he was not familiar with). “Many of the faculty believe in [that framework] and teach it both implicitly and explicitly,” he said.

Wolpe and some other Harvard scholars, including computer scientist Harry Lewis, who has taught at Harvard for 50 years, said the course catalog now includes many classes that promote the oppressor-oppressed worldview or related frameworks for understanding the world.

In a Harvard Crimson op-ed, Lewis said that in a search of Harvard’s course catalog, he found more than 100 classes that included “social justice” in their descriptions and around 80 each that included “oppression” or “liberation.”

I don’t “remember reading [these terms] in the Harvard course catalog a decade or two ago,” Lewis said in an interview.

Walter Johnson, a Harvard professor of history and African and African American Studies, said the classes flagged by Lewis represent a tiny fraction of Harvard’s 3,700 undergraduate courses. He also noted that Harvard trails other elite universities by having fewer ethnic studies programs, a reality that caused tensions between students and administrators going back as far as 2019.

Johnson said he and his peers teaching classes accused of having a progressive slant are merely offering an honest picture of the nation’s history.

“I write and teach about slavery,” he said. “What do they want me to say? That there were good people on both sides?”

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.