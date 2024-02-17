Behind these prison walls: Stories of rogue adventurers and lives lost inside Concord facility

Judson was an alias of a prolific bank robber named Charles Bullard, a.k.a. “Piano Charley,” whose nimble fingers played music as well as they opened locks, according to contemporary news reports. Until that past September, Bullard had been serving a 20-year sentence in Concord, when he and four others escaped.

It was signed William A. Judson, which was a lie, the warden knew, but also something of a joke.

An extraordinary postcard arrived in November 1878, addressed to Samuel Emery Chamberlain, the warden of the new Concord state prison, which had opened earlier that year next to rail lines in the historic Massachusetts suburb, then a peaceful farm town.

Advertisement

Bullard’s postcard said that he was in New York. And it claimed that the details of a brazen holdup that October at the Manhattan Savings Bank had in fact been planned inside Chamberlain’s prison.

If that wasn’t enough to boil the warden’s blood, the note included a dare: I’d like to see you try to capture me, the fugitive taunted his former jailer, if you can.

Concord prison has been opened since 1878. (Concord Public Libary) MCI-Concord is set to close this summer. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

For 146 years, the state prison in Concord has collected stories like this behind its imposing walls, the stories of the thousands who worked there or were imprisoned there. Sad stories, many of them; tales of misery and suffering, stultifying boredom, racial tumult, and shocking violence. Yet also stories of awakening, atonement, and redemption.

The other thing the old prison collected from everyone who stepped inside was time. Men imprisoned there paid years or decades of their lives toward debts owed to the community. Some paid all the time they had, and escaped only to a plot in the prison cemetery, in the woods, a few minutes’ walk beyond the walls.

Now time has come for the prison itself.

Deemed too costly to maintain in an age of declining prison populations, the penitentiary known as the Concord Reformatory and then as MCI-Concord is to close as soon as this summer.

Advertisement

It is just off Route 2, on prime land for redevelopment. Someday, probably soon, nothing will be left but the stories.

That teasing bank robber, Charles Bullard, didn’t fit the profile of a career criminal; he was the son of a Massachusetts businessman and had “a good common school education,” the Boston Globe wrote in 1897. What Bullard could never overcome, though, was a “restless craving for morbid excitement.”

In 1869, Bullard, using the William Judson alias, bought out the lease of a barbershop on Washington Street in Boston, and set up a business purportedly to manufacture bitters, the cocktail ingredients marketed at the time as medicinal potions. But that operation was just a front.

Bullard’s new office backed up against the vault room of the adjacent Boylston Bank. Over several weeks, Bullard and his team chipped through 36 inches of brickwork, disposing of the debris in boxes labeled as medicine. Once through, the robbers made off with nearly $500,000. It was reported at the time to be the biggest robbery in Boston history.

Bullard was eventually caught, and was three years into his sentence when he escaped from Concord, according to news reports.

From left, Samuel Emery Chamberlain, a US soldier and warden of the prison, and Charles W. Bullard, an American criminal who was also known as "Piano Charley." San Jacinto Museum of History, Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Maybe in other circumstances, Bullard and his jilted jailer, Sam Chamberlain, might have been friends; Chamberlain, too, had a need for unconventional adventure. He left home in Boston in 1844, at age 15, to explore the Wild West, according to his rip-roaring autobiography, “My Confession: Recollections of a Rogue.” He bounced from one R-rated escapade to another, from boozing away his money in New Orleans, to galloping out of Baton Rouge just ahead of a posse raised by a jealous husband.

Advertisement

He joined the Army and fought in the Mexican-American War in 1846-48, during which he painted vivid watercolors of war scenes; nearly 150 of his paintings are in the collection of the San Jacinto Battlefield Museum in Texas. After the war, Chamberlain rode with the Glanton Gang, a pack of cutthroats who collected bounties for killing members of the Apache Tribe, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The novelist Cormac McCarthy drew on Chamberlain’s account of the gang for his Western masterpiece, “Blood Meridian.”

Watercolor and pencil on gray paper entitled "The Horse Fort Fight at Agua Frio" by Samuel E. Chamberlain. Samuel Chamberlain

It must have seemed the perfect resume for a second career as a prison superintendent when he was hired in 1871 to run the state prison, which was then in Charlestown. Chamberlain, who died in 1908, never caught Piano Charley, but others did. The Globe reported in 1897 that Bullard was last known to be serving a 10-year sentence in Belgium, for bank robbery.

The cells were brilliantly whitewashed and the ironworks — bars and railings — were painted soothing gray, when the new penitentiary opened in 1878, the Globe reported that year. In addition to 725 common cells, there were 18 solitary confinement cells. Those cells were 6 feet 6 inches long, 4 feet 4 inches wide, and 7 feet 4 inches high.

Advertisement

The size of a grave.

The most famous man ever imprisoned at Concord arrived there in 1947, a convicted burglar still known as Malcolm Little, before he chose the name Malcolm X.

“One day in 1948, after I had been transferred to Concord Prison, my brother Philbert, who was forever joining something, wrote me this time that he had discovered the ‘natural religion for the Black man,’ " Malcolm X later wrote in his autobiography. “He belonged now, he said, to something called ‘the Nation of Islam.’ "

Malcolm Little, at age 18, arrested for burglary. Bettmann/CORBIS

From that simple introduction, Malcom Little began a religious and personal awakening in prison, eventually developing a relationship by letter with Elijah Muhammad, the leader of the Nation of Islam, a religious and Black Power movement, in which Malcom X would take a leadership role after his release in 1952. He would later emerge as a national figure in the civil rights movement. He was assassinated in 1965.

During his incarceration in Massachusetts, he became known as an inveterate bookworm, habitue of the prison library.

“You couldn’t have gotten me out of books with a wedge,” Malcolm X wrote about his awakening in Massachusetts prisons, especially Norfolk, where he went after Concord. “Between Mr. Muhammad’s teachings, my correspondence, my visitors . . . and my reading of books, months passed without my even thinking about being imprisoned. In fact, up to then, I never had been so truly free in my life.”

The getaway car roared down Route 2 in July 1953. Seven Concord prison escapees were jammed inside, including a New Bedford burglar on a five-year sentence. He was Joseph Barboza, then just 21 and at the beginning of a brutal, bloody, and ultimately brief life as a career criminal.

Advertisement

The inmates had overpowered three correctional officers, stolen keys from one of them, and absconded in the officer’s car. Out on the highway, of all the luck, the stolen car stalled. They piled out and started to push it. Two of the men took off on foot and were recaptured that night.

Concord Reformatory escapee Joseph Barboza was carried around by his arms after being arrested by Boston police in 1953. (Charles Dixon/Globe Staff) John R. Kaminski, Robert Reynolds, and Barboza spoke to the press about their escape after the capture. (Boston Globe Photo Archive)

The remaining men, including Barboza, ran to a gas station, robbed the place, stole another car, kidnapped the clerk, and sped off again, to Boston, where they dumped their semiconscious hostage, according to Globe reports at the time.

A witness spotted Barboza and two others in Revere the next day and tipped police, who captured the men. The escapees were not hiding or trying to buy disguises, but drinking on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Barboza would become a leg-breaker and a hit man, mixed up with organized crime. He later informed on mob boss Raymond L.S. Patriarca and marked himself for death. In 1976, Barboza got the retribution he had long anticipated: a drive-by execution by shotgun in San Francisco. He was 43.

MCI-Concord has a good-sized prison yard, with basketball hoops and a weight pit. Beyond that? It’s hard to say anything pleasant about the place, two former Concord prisoners, now free, told the Globe. They asked not to be named because they are on parole.

“It’s run-down,” said one of the men. “They spend more on maintenance than anything. They shut down most of the buildings so it’s pointless to have it open. It’s falling apart.”

Said the other, “It’s the oldest prison in Massachusetts and it looked and felt every bit of it, down to the way they ran it. Aside from looking old, it was old guard thinking, the old way of busting rocks and disrespect was the norm.

“If the purpose is to discourage people from doing crime by being the worst place on the planet, then I guess Concord served its purpose.”

Six years after Barboza’s escape, in 1959, a recent parolee from Concord, Harmon Shutes, a well-mannered stickup man described as “the polite bandit,” wrapped a .32-caliber pistol in plastic, hid it in a can of paint, and mailed the can to an unsuspecting Concord prisoner known for collecting paint for toymaking. Shutes then dropped a postcard to his friend imprisoned in Concord, a notorious thief and kidnapper, Charles Martin. The postcard, just a hello, was meant to signal that Martin should move to intercept the paint can, as they had planned.

In April 1959, spectators watched from across the street after convicts revolted and took hostages. UPI

Two weeks later, on April 22, Martin built up some liquid courage, getting drunk on lemon extract stolen from the prison kitchen, and launched his escape attempt.

The urgent report of trouble reached Edward Grennan, the prison’s superintendent, around 4:30 in the afternoon: Martin was in the dining room with a gun. A gun?

With alarms sounding, and some 150 state and local police officers rushing to the prison, Martin and a handful of co-conspirators took 13 correctional officers and two civilians hostage. They grabbed food for a long siege, and demanded to be let out of prison. One of the hostages said later that Martin tried to shoot him, but the gun had misfired.

For four hours the standoff dragged on, until police ended it with a barrage of tear gas grenades and a sudden rush of armed officers. “In my 30 years as a prison official, I’ve never had a tougher riot,” Grennan told the Globe.

Caption PHOTO GALLERY: Guards and Assistant Deputy Superintendent James Lyons inspected damage at Concord Reformatory after prisoners barricaded themselves and took hostages on July, 1, 1952. (UPI) 1 of 7

Shutes, who mailed the gun, was caught a few days later. “I’m glad it’s all over,” he told officers, “and now I can go back to prison and see all my friends.”

No lives were lost in the hostage drama — at least not that day. Six months later, Martin killed himself in Walpole State Prison, the maximum security prison he was transferred to after his exploits at Concord.

Harvard psychologist and psychedelic drug aficionado Timothy Leary had a question: Could tripping on mind-altering drugs, along with therapy, reduce prison recidivism?

From 1961-63, Leary oversaw an investigation at Concord to find out. During what became known as the Concord Prison Experiment, 32 incarcerated men, all volunteers near the end of their sentences, were given psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — as part of a treatment program before they were paroled, as describe in a 1994 Globe story and a 1998 academic paper by Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies.

The drugs were administered in small “group therapy” sessions, during which “one of the group leaders usually self-administered psilocybin as a demonstration of solidarity” with the prisoners going down the rabbit hole on shrooms, Doblin wrote.

Leary claimed the treatment resulted in a dramatic reduction in reoffending, though Doblin’s follow-up review in the 1990s raised doubts about those claims.

How could such a program have been approved? “There were some mixed views as to whether the Leary thing would show that much of anything,” one former corrections administrator told the Globe in the 1990s. “But we were all a pretty green bunch.”

A tiny figure clad in a white robe trimmed with blue smashed the daily routine at Concord prison on June 4, 1988. Hundreds of prisoners crowded onto bleachers in the prison gym to hear Mother Teresa, the Nobel-prize winning Catholic nun and missionary, then 77, who visited several state prisons on a trip to Massachusetts.

“Make your stay together something beautiful,” she told the incarcerated men, according to Globe coverage. “Make this a place of love. . . . Even if a mother could forget a child, I will not forget you. You are precious to me.”

The men rose to their feet in applause.

One prisoner, in for second-degree murder, told the Globe, “I’ve been here for 28 years and this is the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

“She really gives you hope,” said another prisoner, serving 18 to 25 years. “She gives you hope because she makes you realize that not all the doors are shut, that someone does care about you.”

At a prison press conference, a reporter asked Mother Teresa if the prisoners were sinners. Of course they were. “We are all sinners,” she replied. “And that is why we need the tender mercy of God.”

And then she told the reporters to pray before they wrote their stories. And to always write “something beautiful.”

Prison officials handed out rosaries that were blessed by Mother Teresa during her visit on June 4, 1988. Janet Knott/Globe Staff

Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him @bostonglobemark.