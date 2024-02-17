The Newton teachers strike canceled February break. But some families are still going on vacation.

Amanda Stahl, the parent of a second grader and a kindergartener at Mason-Rice Elementary school, said her family decided to move forward with a planned Vermont ski trip.

Across the district, school leaders and teachers are bracing for significant absences Tuesday through Friday, as families that had paid for plane tickets, hotels, and more opt to stick to those plans, relying on a district guarantee that students won’t be penalized.

Newton’s School Committee may have canceled their planned February break to make up for school days lost to the recent teachers strike , but that doesn’t mean families canceled their vacation plans for the week.

“A lot of kids were already going to be out,” Stahl said. “I’m not sure that it’s going to be the most productive week of school anyway.”

While the strike was still underway, the School Committee voted on Feb. 1 to cancel the annual break, rather than risk keeping it and then later needing to find more makeup days (as it happens, the strike then ended the next day, and Newton was a rare district that didn’t call a snow day last Tuesday). Under state law, school must be in session for at least 180 days. School will still be out on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

District leaders have been clear that, given the short notice to families, the district will not count absences against students who are out. Most notably, Superintendent Anna Nolin told the committee that the canceled vacation days will not apply to the district’s high school attendance standard, which allows no more than two unexcused absences from a class each term.

District spokeswoman Julie McDonough said its unclear how many students will be out, since families don’t always notify the schools. But communications from school leaders suggest they are expecting high numbers; many principals sent families information about what teachers will do to prevent absent kids from falling too far behind.

“While new content will happen this week, teachers will be mindful in their preparation that some students may be absent,” reads one, a FAQ for Newton North High School families. “Teachers will build in additional times for students who are absent to interact with the essential material when all students return.”

Many principals made clear there won’t be graded assessments or tests, and some parents who spoke to the Globe said they had been told much or all of the week would be spent reviewing previously covered material.

Jean Fan, a parent of three elementary school children in Newton, said she decided to cancel a planned trip to Mexico with the grandparents. She was not happy to learn that her kids may not be taught anything new. Still, Fan said, she wants her children to take school seriously, no matter what was going on around them.

“It’s not the movie theater — you can’t just walk out at any time,” Fan said. “My work ethic is, it’s school, you’re going to be there, you’re going to be on time. ... I don’t think parents wanted kids missing school after two weeks of strike.”

McDonough said the district is approaching the canceled break as “regular school days” and isn’t telling educators to stick to old material.

“It’s not going to be a holding pattern week,” McDonough said. “It’s going to be a week of learning in a true academic sense like any other school day.”

After missing 11 school days because of the strike, teachers and other staff are required to be in school, unless they are sick or have an exceptional circumstance, such as getting married, said McDonough. That policy was made explicit in the return-to-work agreement the union and School Committee agreed to in ending the strike.

“They cannot use personal days during the strike makeup days,” McDonough said.

Some parents said they opted to stick to vacations due to nonrefundable flights and hotels, while others decided they will send their children to school because of upcoming AP exams or because they didn’t have any out-of-town plans.

“We love his school and his teachers and I’m sure it’ll be fine with less kids and more attention,” said Nicole Persky, a parent of a Mason-Rice second-grader, adding her family never made plans for the break anyway. “I personally don’t feel bad about going back to school for that week. They missed all that time.”

Stahl, who was going forward with a trip, said she might have made a different decision if her children were older, but with such young ones, she was confident they could catch up on any material they missed.

“There’s no MCAS this year or anything,” she pointed out.

Stahl’s daughter, the second-grader, is on a ski team in Vermont, and the children would be spending time with friends.

“I think it’s good for the kids to be outside,” she said. “It’s very important when you’re a kid.”

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.