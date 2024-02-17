Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by van in Brockton

A man was struck by a van in Brockton Friday night and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.

Officers responded to the 150 block of Oak Street at 9:35 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian crash, Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police, said in an email Saturday.

Police determined that a man was struck by a a Chevy van that was driving westbound on Oak Street, he said.