Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by van in Brockton

A man was struck by a van in Brockton Friday night and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.
Officers responded to the 150 block of Oak Street at 9:35 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian crash, Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police, said in an email Saturday.
Police determined that a man was struck by a a Chevy van that was driving westbound on Oak Street, he said.
The man was airlifted to Boston tor treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver of the van was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation, Duarte said.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was released.
