Man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Wollaston section of Quincy

The shooting occurred in the city’s Wollaston neighborhood, where officers responded at 3:09 a.m. Friday to the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street, police said.

The man, who was not identified, is being held at the police station, pending his arraignment in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, Quincy police said in a statement Saturday.

A Lowell man who allegedly shot a man in Quincy early Friday is facing a charge of armed assault with intent to murder and other firearm and drug offenses, according to police.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the statement said.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment. His condition was not disclosed.

The shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the general public, Quincy Police Chief Mark P. Kennedy said in the statement.

Detectives investigating the shooting later arrested the Lowell man, who is also charged with possession of ammunition without a firearms Identification Card, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, according to the statement.

The man’s name won’t be released until after he is arraigned, Quincy Police Officer Gregg Hartnett said in an email.

“Most times we do not release names of suspects until arraignment,” Hartnett said.

In the department’s statement, Kennedy noted the “outstanding police work of the department’s patrol and detective units in making a quick arrest.”

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Quincy police detectives at 617-479-1212.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.