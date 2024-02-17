Historic farmhouse in Rye, N.H. offered for free - but you have to move it

But the buyer will have to dismantle and haul the structure away at their own cost.

An almost 200-year-old, farmhouse with original pine floors, iron moldings and raised paneling is available for free in Rye, N.H., a scenic spot on the Atlantic.

The four-bedroom house built in 1826 on Locke Road is one of just 317 homes built in Rye before 1905. Its new owner, eager to build a new home on the property, is waiting for the town’s historic preservation advocates to find a buyer, to spare it from being torn down.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be successfully acquired by somebody and resurrected somewhere else,” said Bob McGrath, a town selectman. “There’s a lot of voices in town that are helping to spearhead efforts to make sure that things aren’t wastefully destroyed.”

What makes every 18th century home “an essential part of our heritage,” according to Rye historian Alex Herlihy, is the post-and-beam build construction that allows for the structure to be easily taken apart and put back together.

“They are so easily disassembled and reassembled, and that’s the beauty of them,” said 78-year-old Herlihy, a Rye native. “They can be taken apart and put back together, but you can’t do that with houses built in the last 200 years.”

Preservation Timber Framers in Berwick, Maine, estimates the cost of disassembling and transporting the home somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000. The estimate doesn’t include reassembling the house or the price of the land the home will be moved to. Herlihy understands that the cost may deter potential buyers, but he said the property is worth it.

“Take your time and you do some of the work yourself if you’re handy,” said Herlihy, “You don’t have to build a McMansion or a high-end house. If you want to do that, then just go build a new house.”

McGrath said that community members are worried about the increasing number of people buying property for the land alone. Rye makes up almost half of New Hampshire’s coastline, and that vacant land is becoming “so scarce,” he said.

“People are buying older homes and unfortunately tearing them down and putting up what they want,” said McGrath, 61, who’s lived in Rye for almost 16 years. “It’s sad that land is becoming more valuable than the home that sits on it.”

Town records show the property at 237 Locke Road has a value of $810,000, with the land accounting for $530,300 of the assessment.

Three potential buyers visited the home on Friday morning. As more townspeople join in advocating for the historic property, Herlihy hopes the house will get the happy ending it deserves.

“You can even take the bricks and the granite foundation that it sits on,” said Herlihy. “It’s part of our heritage so we need to save it.”

The historic farmhouse on 237 Locke Road in Rye still contains original woodwork and wrought iron hardware. BOB MCGRATH

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.