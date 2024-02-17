Two adults found dead inside Salem, N.H. home, AG says

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Salem, N.H. and an investigation is underway, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Saturday evening.
The Salem Police Department responded to a single-family residence after receiving a 911 call, the attorney general’s office said in a statement. When they arrived, officers entered the home and found the two adults.
The address of the residence was not disclosed.
“Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths,” the statement said.
The deaths are under investigation, the statement said.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.