We can’t ignore these fascists, or normalize them

Naturally, the men of the Nationalist Social Club had to take a stand, for they are all about white supremacy, misogyny, terrorizing kids at drag queen story hours, and vanquishing various other enemies of “true white New Englanders,” as their own manifestos put it. They have protested at and succeeded in shutting down some story hours, and menaced guests and workers at hotels the state is using as emergency shelters for migrants. Occasionally, they have managed to provoke melees. And some were among the insurrectionists at the Capitol on January 6th.

She represents everything the neo-Nazi group cannot abide: A powerful woman, atop an administration stacked with them; an openly gay woman who has been a staunch advocate for the rights of LGBTQ+ people; a forceful voice for welcome when it comes to the mostly Haitian immigrants arriving as part of a surge from the southern border.

Of course the sad little men of NSC-131 have targeted Governor Maura Healey’s home.

Anyway, last Saturday, a couple dozen of them donned their neat matching uniforms, covered up their faces as always, and, for the second time since October, showed up outside Healey’s Arlington home - a home where children live, by the way – and held up a banner that said “We’re not going anywhere.”

Which turned out to be inaccurate, since they did in fact depart less than 15 minutes later.

There is something profoundly pathetic about a group of fascists who are both terrified to show their faces and desperate for physical confrontation. But what these fatuous fascists want more than anything else is attention.

“These kinds of demonstrations have become their calling card,” said Patrick Riccards, CEO of Life After Hate, a national organization trying to help people exit extreme hate-groups, including NSC-131. “It’s like street art. They hope they’ll shock people, and [recruit] sympathetic minds.”

There’s no winning with these guys. Giving them attention makes them feel big, and gooses their recruitment efforts. Ignoring them makes it more likely they’ll escalate their expressions of bigotry, increasing the likelihood of violence.

They behave like insecure adolescents, because that’s what they are.

“They’re drawn to this movement because they believe they’re not getting what they deserve in life, the jobs, homes, cars, and relationships they believe they are entitled to, and they want somebody to blame for it,” said Riccards, whose organization is partly staffed by former members of hate-groups.

These groups are increasingly attractive to those who have served in the military, targeted for membership because they have combat skills, and drawn to the groups and their hateful ideologies because they feel they’re not appreciated for their service, and aren’t sure where they fit in. Riccards said hate groups like NSC-131, Patriot Front, the Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers keep recruits hooked with a combination of intimidation tactics and a sense of belonging.

It would be sad, if it wasn’t so terrifying.

And it’s only growing more so, because this country has grown increasingly hospitable to the hateful ideology these groups represent. Former president Donald Trump and other politicians pal around with naked haters, and parrot their rhetoric, railing against the mythical notion of “the great replacement” of white people by Jews and people of color, speaking of immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country.” Rhetoric like that should be disqualifying, but a good half of the country simply shrugs at it or, worse, delights in it.

Legislators and white parents are demanding that schools all over the country teach a white Christian nationalist version of American history, a story of white heroism that downplays slavery and racism. We’ve seen spikes in antisemitism and Islamophobia, and a vast national movement to curtail the rights of women and transgender people.

White supremacists have always been with us. But they haven’t been this bold for decades.

At least it’s still hard out here for a hater in Massachusetts. In October, Attorney General Andrea Campbell sued NSC-131 and two of its leaders for harassment, intimidation, public nuisance and for their violations of state and federal civil rights laws.

And, unlike many groups across the country who proudly proclaim their hatred publicly, these guys are still wearing masks.

If they can still feel shame, all is not lost.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.