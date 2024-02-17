Biden has done much to relieve student debt, but he can do more

Working people are already breathing a sigh of relief. After more than a decade of payments, public servants like firefighters, teachers, and nurses are finally getting their loans canceled. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was passed while George W. Bush was president. In all the years since then, up until the Biden administration, only 7,000 borrowers had received any relief. Since Biden became president, the program has been used to wipe out debt for nearly 800,000 borrowers — and it’s still going strong.

President Biden promised to cancel student loan debt, and he’s never given up on that promise. He has cance led more student debt for more Americans than any president in history — more than 3.7 million Americans so far. In the coming months, he has an opportunity to help millions more — and we want to see him seize that opportunity to help as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

For those not in public service, the Income-Driven Repayment Plans, first introduced in 1994, promised relief. But the program was a mess. In fact, before Biden took office, it had canceled debt for a mere 32 people. Now? More than 930,000 people who have paid their student loans for more than 20 years have gotten relief — with more getting help every day.

That’s not all. More than 1.3 million people who were cheated by their schools and left with mountains of debt and worthless degrees have seen their debt canceled. More than 500,000 people who have struggled to pay their debts because severe disabilities prevented them from working have gotten relief. Millions of others who are squeezed by student loan debt are now also finding relief with Biden’s SAVE plan, which will make monthly payments more affordable — or even cut to zero for those with the lowest incomes.

The federal government is finally saying, in effect, “Go get an education, and even if you aren’t from a rich family, you won’t get crushed by student loan debt.”

None of this has come easily. The same extremist Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade has tried to stop Biden from helping those struggling with student loan debt. But after the court blocked the administration’s historic plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for as many as 43 million middle-class Americans, Biden didn’t give up. He used his authorities to act, and he is now turning to a different, longstanding authority, the Higher Education Act, to provide relief for millions more Americans.

As part of this new push, Biden’s Department of Education has proposed canceling at least some debt for people who’ve been grinding away at their loans for more than two decades, people buried under mountains of debt because of runaway interest rates, people cheated by predatory schools, and people who are eligible but unable to access IDR relief because of the broken student loan system.

But Biden can do even more.

First, the president should cancel student debt for people who are facing serious economic hardship but whose challenges don’t fit neatly into one of the boxes already identified. His administration has taken an important first step in this direction by announcing it will consider action on this issue. The core idea is that Americans with the least ability to pay — whether because they’ve been hit by unexpected financial blows or are paying off their loans and their children’s loans at the same time — should get the most student debt relief possible.

Second, he should cancel student debt for more victims of student loan servicer errors who have been shut out of relief through no fault of their own, as he’s already done for over a million people misled by predatory colleges. The student loan servicers are selected and supervised by the federal government, and Americans shouldn’t have to pay the price because those servicers provided inaccurate information, delayed borrowers’ enrollment in income-driven repayment plans, or miscounted payments. It’s wrong for servicers to collect hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to administer these loans at the same time that borrowers’ balances grow because their servicers failed to do their jobs.

Third, the president should cancel debt to bring all borrowers back down to their original balances without caps on that relief, a potentially transformative step that could help over 20 million people. Even though many borrowers have paid their bills year after year, 54 percent have balances higher than the amount they initially borrowed due to compounded interest. They deserve relief from our dysfunctional student debt system too.

Biden knows that people bust their tails and yet millions are still struggling with student loan debt in every state and from all walks of life: women and Black Americans who disproportionately shoulder the student debt burden; seniors who have paid and paid and still collectively owe more than $125 billion in student loans; and the 43 percent of borrowers who don’t have a four-year degree — people who signed up for a certificate program that didn’t pan out or started out at a four-year college but couldn’t make it through.

We support all that the president has done, and we, along with millions of Americans crushed under student loan debt, urge him to use the full extent of his authority to cancel more student debt. He should provide relief for as many people as possible and make that relief as easy to access as possible. It’s the right thing to do.

Elizabeth Warren is a US senator from Massachusetts. Charles E. Schumer is majority leader of the Senate.