Are immigrants a burden or a benefit?

But I have almost given up on writing about this type of research. How much louder do we have to shout from the rooftops that yes, newcomers bring benefits, to convince those who oppose increasing immigration?

This is great, I thought when I read them. The new data will show those who oppose immigration that there’s nothing to be afraid of. At least that’s what an average, rational reader might conclude.

In the past week, three new studies showing the economic impact of immigrants have been published.

Many Americans still believe, with a passionate ideological fervor, that immigrants are a burden, regardless of how many positive data points are available. I wish I could persuade them with these brand-new sets of facts and figures. In fact I spend a lot of time thinking about what it would take to convince these individuals that immigrants bring so much to communities and to the economy that we should open the door to more migrants.

About the new data:

The three reports have many more revealing data points; I could go on and on.

But when trying to argue with those who believe that immigrants are a strain, stressing the economic gains newcomers bring rarely makes a dent in their strong anti-immigrant sentiments. I don’t know that there’s anything one can say to this crowd — the “what part of illegal don’t you understand?” crowd — to change their hearts and minds.

Has anything ever worked to persuade them? Are they all irreparable xenophobes? Are these adverse attitudes toward immigrants totally immutable? What are some ways to bridge this divide?

I would love to hear from you. Please send me your thoughts or ideas for a follow-up piece: marcela.garcia@globe.com. Two — or three or 20 — heads are better than one.

