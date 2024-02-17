Are immigrants a burden or a benefit?

In the past week, three new studies showing the economic impact of immigrants have been published.
This is great, I thought when I read them. The new data will show those who oppose immigration that there’s nothing to be afraid of. At least that’s what an average, rational reader might conclude.
But I have almost given up on writing about this type of research. How much louder do we have to shout from the rooftops that yes, newcomers bring benefits, to convince those who oppose increasing immigration?
Many Americans still believe, with a passionate ideological fervor, that immigrants are a burden, regardless of how many positive data points are available. I wish I could persuade them with these brand-new sets of facts and figures. In fact I spend a lot of time thinking about what it would take to convince these individuals that immigrants bring so much to communities and to the economy that we should open the door to more migrants.
About the new data:
- The Congressional Budget Office — a federal agency (translation: nonpartisan) that provides budget and economic information to Congress — released its 10-year economic outlook and found that high rates of immigration will help boost the US economy by $7 trillion over the next decade. This is an improved forecast, and immigration is the reason why. According to the agency, in 2033 the labor force will be “larger by 5.2 million people, mostly because of higher net immigration. More workers mean more output and that in turn leads to additional tax revenue.” Revenues will be greater by about $1 trillion than they would have been otherwise, the agency’s director explained. “If Only Congress Would Listen to the CBO on Immigration,” read a headline from Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matthew Yglesias. Indeed.
- Locally, the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center and the Immigration Research Initiative released a report last week looking at the economic projections for asylum seekers and new immigrants. Researchers found that immigrants who move to the Commonwealth and find work here provide “a direct economic benefit to the region in which they are working in both the value of work produced and in added local spending power.” For instance, they predicted that state and local tax revenues will increase by $2 million for every 1,000 new immigrant workers. This figure increases to $2.8 million every year after about five years.
- Lastly, the Boston Foundation’s Boston Indicators, in collaboration with the Immigration Research Initiative, reported in a 50-page study this week that the immigrant population contributes about $100 billion annually to Greater Boston’s gross domestic product. In the region, immigrants account for nearly 30 percent of all business owners, “considerably higher than their 21 percent share of the population,” the report reads.
The three reports have many more revealing data points; I could go on and on.
But when trying to argue with those who believe that immigrants are a strain, stressing the economic gains newcomers bring rarely makes a dent in their strong anti-immigrant sentiments. I don’t know that there’s anything one can say to this crowd — the “what part of illegal don’t you understand?” crowd — to change their hearts and minds.
Has anything ever worked to persuade them? Are they all irreparable xenophobes? Are these adverse attitudes toward immigrants totally immutable? What are some ways to bridge this divide?
I would love to hear from you. Please send me your thoughts or ideas for a follow-up piece: marcela.garcia@globe.com. Two — or three or 20 — heads are better than one.
