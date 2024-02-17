Aging: Political liability? Partisan weapon? Mere construct?

Given the spotlight on growing older, let’s talk about our need for comprehensive long-term care and support policies, sadly elusive given the current political landscape. In fact, Republicans have repeatedly tried to privatize Social Security and cut Medicare funding.

I’ll start with the positives about Renée Graham’s column “If we want to talk about old age, let’s really talk about old age” (Opinion, Feb. 14). Given the aging of our population, we face a profound crisis in caring for our elders. More than 40 million adults, many of whom are juggling paid jobs, provide unpaid care to elders, according to a report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. To Graham’s point, there are fewer younger people to care for our elders, and the cost of paid care is prohibitive.

At the same time, in discussing the special counsel’s recent report on President Biden, Graham also says she’d like to see a maximum age of eligibility to run for president, but there she’s missing the point that many scientists have made regarding older people. There isn’t a magic age where one becomes less competent physically or cognitively. In a recent New York Times opinion piece, neuroscientist Charan Ranganath notes that some of the concerns regarding top presidential contenders “are rooted in cultural stereotypes and fears around aging. The fact is that there is a huge degree of variability in cognitive aging.”

Current debates about the ravages of old age among our politicians are entangled in politics. Instead, let’s turn this discussion into meaningful policy discussions to address the long-term care crisis Graham articulates.

Mindy Fried

Boston

The writer chairs the expert panel on growing older for Our Bodies Ourselves Today.





Necessity and cost of long-term care should be the hot topic

In her column about old age, Renée Graham hit the nail on the head. Beyond what she calls the “blessing of [longevity’s] inevitable curse,” there’s the necessity of long-term care. My mother required nine years of assisted living, costing more than $9,000 a month at the end, and two years of nursing home care, which reached about $12,000 a month. My three brothers and I chose not to shield her estate, using the money instead for her care. We don’t regret spending the money to ensure her comfort. By the time she passed away in 2020, it had all been depleted. Ironically, her Medicaid application was to be filed the day after her death.

Institutional care in the United States is prohibitively expensive. There’s a severe shortage of nursing and support staff to adequately care for the elderly. We were fortunate; my parents were frugal, middle-class people. After my father’s death, his pension vanished, leaving my mother reliant on Social Security and what remained of their savings, which included a modest home.

Dependence on luck for elder care should not be the norm.

Jan Swindlehurst

Newburyport





You couldn’t find a photo of Biden on his bike?

Thank you for publishing Renée Graham’s thoughtful and compassionate column about old age. There needs to be a fund that compensates families who have to devote their lives to elder care. Government officials should advance a bill to provide such funding.

However, I question the choice of photo of President Biden at 81 that was used to illustrate her column. Why not portray a person who has often looked activated and in charge instead of a so-called grumpy old man slumped in a chair, looking exhausted and defeated? Maybe it was meant to suggest Biden’s need to project a different image to the voting public. But the photo might only validate the views of people who already think he’s too old for the job.

Janet King

Wellesley





The key metric: how well one does at their job

Topics of memory, competence, and old age are front and center following the special counsel’s gratuitous comments demeaning President Biden in his report on an investigation into Biden’s possession of classified documents.

Slower responses and verbal gaffes in older people do not necessarily signify incompetence. The measure for competence should be how well someone is doing his or her job.

My father lived to 98, and his memory and cognitive abilities were sharp until the end of his life. The accomplishments of Biden’s leadership, not his age, should alone speak for his competence.

F. Aschheim

Lincoln





Biden’s frailties have been painfully evident

Joe Biden could have done what he set out to do — defeat then-president Donald Trump in 2020 and restore credibility and competence to the White House — and then turned the reins of leadership over to a new generation in 2024. He could have, and should have, but did not. And now we are in a mess.

Biden has been described as frail and elderly, neither attribute of which commends him to voters as a candidate for a second term. This has been evident for some time, but it was highlighted recently by the gratuitous comments of the special counsel investigating his mismanagement of confidential documents. As much as we wish it were not so, even his most ardent supporters have to concede that the president does not inspire a level of confidence commensurate with the demands of the office he seeks.

So, what to do about this? It’s not enough to point out that his likely opponent is at least as bad, and made even worse by his hefty doses of crassness and dishonesty. It is similarly disingenuous to argue that Biden is at the top of his game. Holding fast to that view, in the face of appearances, deprives Biden of perhaps his most compelling attributes — decency and honesty.

Faced with two bad options, which is best? Do we soldier on, supporting Biden and hoping he can defeat Trump again and serve out a second term? Or do we encourage him to bow out, opening the door to the chaos of potential successors, and hope to catch lightning in a bottle by finding a candidate who can snuff out the Trump legacy once and for all?

Like I said, a mess.

Michael Knosp

Melrose





President’s performance in office has been remarkable

The media seem obsessed with advanced age as a disqualification for the office of president. Renée Graham even suggests that it would be a good idea to limit eligibility to those between ages 35 and 65. That might lead some readers to think that President Biden and former president Donald Trump are to be considered equally in regard to this standard. What is missing in such a discussion is the need to judge qualifications in terms of job performance. On that basis, Trump and Biden are vastly different.

The job of president requires, among other attributes, wisdom, an understanding of American government and its history in the world, the ability to delegate to chosen well-qualified subordinates, and political persuasiveness. In these qualifications, Biden has had an outstanding record. He brought the democratic world together to resist Russia in Ukraine, helped raise our country’s economic performance after the pandemic, and signed far-reaching laws such as the infrastructure bill and other measures supporting US manufacturing and the fight to combat climate change.

In contrast, in his four years in office, Trump blew up the federal budget with tax breaks for corporations and the rich, showed continual friendliness to Russia, and, most disqualifying, figured prominently in an attempt to overthrow our democracy and the rule of law. Indeed, it appears he is campaigning on doing more of the same.

Biden’s performance has been remarkable, whether one considers his age or sets it aside.

As for 65 being a rigid standard, Winston Churchill became prime minister for the first time in 1940 at the age of 66.

Robert G. Bill

Quincy