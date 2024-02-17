Alex Carpenter strikes in overtime to lift PWHL New York over PWHL Boston

Former Boston College star Alex Carpenter scored her sixth goal of the season at 2:28 of overtime to give PWHL New York a 2-1 win over PWHL Boston Saturday in front of 4,002 fans at Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Carpenter’s goal moved her into the league lead with 12 points. New York won, 4-1, in its first trip to Lowell on Jan. 20
Emma Woods, who assisted on the winner, gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period with her second of the season.
After a scoreless second period, Boston defender Megan Keller notched her third goal of the season, unassisted, with 1:04 remaining in the third period and goalie Aerin Frankel pulled for an extra skater.
Advertisement
Corinne Schroeder stopped 34 shots for New York while Frankel made 22 saves for Boston.
Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.
Boston is in fifth place with 12 points, one behind New York and two ahead of Ottawa, which visits Tsongas Center Monday at 4:30 p.m., as Boston continues a six-game homestand.