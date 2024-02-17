Alex Carpenter strikes in overtime to lift PWHL New York over PWHL Boston

Former Boston College star Alex Carpenter scored her sixth goal of the season at 2:28 of overtime to give PWHL New York a 2-1 win over PWHL Boston Saturday in front of 4,002 fans at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Carpenter’s goal moved her into the league lead with 12 points. New York won, 4-1, in its first trip to Lowell on Jan. 20

Emma Woods, who assisted on the winner, gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period with her second of the season.