Anthony Richard scores his first goal as a Bruin, but he would have preferred a win

The winger potted his first goal as a Bruin on Saturday afternoon, and his excitement sparked the biggest crowd reaction in what was an eventual 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Richard promptly roofed it, and the TD Garden faithful nearly blew the roof off the place.

“It was awesome,” said Richard. “Last year I scored I think three goals [with the Canadiens], but they were all on the road, so scoring at home it’s always more special. So especially here, the crowd was pretty good when we scored goals, they get us going, so it obviously was a huge goal for the line, but it’s always nicer when you win, for sure. So, we’ve got to find a way to close those games.”

Richard played left wing on the fourth line with Jakub Lauko on the right and Boqvist in the middle. The chemistry with Boqvist was obvious, and it spilled over from their time playing together in Providence.

“I love playing with Boqvist in Providence. He’s got a lot of speed, especially playing in the middle. In Providence, he was playing on the wing, so I know his natural position is a center, so for him coming in the middle I knew it would obviously be easier for me to get looks,” said Richard. “I think we played a really solid game, and it was easy for me to get to the net. He created a lot of spaces for me, so he’s a great player and it’s fun to play with him.”

Jim Montgomery liked Richard’s game and said he will be sticking with him not just because he made it onto the scoresheet.

“I think his compete and his willingness to be hard on walls and to be hard down on the forecheck, I think that buys him another game more than the goal itself,” said the coach. “The goal is nice. Great to see him have that poise right at the net front.”

Show of support

Montgomery reiterated the organization’s support for the Lucic family in light of prosecutors deciding to drop a domestic violence case against Milan Lucic after his wife, Brittany, invoked her marital privilege and declined to testify against him.

“I wish Milan, Brittany, and the family all the best in what’s going to be happening for them,” the coach said.

On Friday the Bruins said Lucic “will remain on indefinite leave from the organization” for the remainder of the season. “The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation,” the team said.

Not so fast

David Pastrnak nearly scored his 35th goal on a spectacular spin-o-rama, but it was rescinded on video review because Jake DeBrusk was deemed to have interfered with Rittich. It appeared to be incidental contact as DeBrusk was jousting with Mikey Anderson, but you can’t fight the NHL’s city hall . . . The review was so lengthy that both benches emptied as players skated to keep their legs loose . . . Linus Ullmark’s best save came near the end of the first period when he denied Viktor Arvidsson on a breakaway . . . The Bruins will practice Sunday, and their season-long seven-game homestand concludes Monday when the Stars come in for their lone visit of the season . . . Meaningless Stat Dept.: Only three Bruins (Charlie Coyle, DeBrusk, and Pastrnak) have attempted shootout goals this season. The trio is a combined 4 for 11. By contrast, 11 Kings have attempted shootout goals. They are 8 for 29 . . . It was the 146th meeting between the franchises with the Bruins holding an 89-39-18 edge . . . Song of the day: “Early in the Morning,” by the Gap Band . . . Sign of the day: “Freddy Fight Club No. 11.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.