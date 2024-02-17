Bruins beaten by Kings in overtime at Garden

The Bruins’ miserable homestand continued Saturday afternoon with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings at TD Garden, extending their losing streak to four games.
Boston blew three leads, its final one with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Brandt Clarke popped out of the penalty box and broke in alone on Linus Ullmark, beating the Bruins goalie with a forehand-backhand combo for the win.
It was the defenseman’s first NHL goal.
Boston (32-13-10) has lost four straight at home for the first time since 2010.
