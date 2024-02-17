On the Cape, Nauset boys’ and girls’ hockey programs have a common thread: the look of contenders

The Nauset Regional boys’ and girls’ programs have done more than just compete with the upper class of the Cape’s hockey hierarchy: the Warriors have set the bar while both programs reach new heights.

ORLEANS — For years, the high school hockey landscape on the Cape has been dominated by a few schools. Year after year, Barnstable, Falmouth and Sandwich have produced contending boys’ and girls’ programs that almost always stand above the rest.

“The girls and boys need to understand that you don’t want to play that logo on the jersey,” said Nauset boys’ coach Connor Brickley. “They are starting to play the right way and they are learning that it’s about you. It’s about the players in your locker room and it’s about your team, your team identity, and how we’re going to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Brickley has played a major role in nurturing the hockey culture. After retiring from a professional playing career that included stops with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, the former Belmont Hill and University of Vermont standout took over the Cape Cod Furies, a co-op team open to girls from Nauset, Monomoy and Cape Cod Tech.

In 2021-22, Brickley led the Furies to a 13-5-3 record in his only season before taking over Nauset’s boys’ program a year ago. There, he led the boys to a 17-6 record and a trip to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. This season, a 16-1-1 record including a 5-0 mark against the Cape’s “Big 3″ of Barnstable, Falmouth and Sandwich.

A major component driving the boys’ success is how last season ended — a gut-wrenching 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Watertown decided in the final five seconds.

“It eats at us every night,” said junior center Logan Poulin, who has 24 goals and 17 assists through 18 games. “I go to bed every night pissed off and I know a lot of other people are too. It’s going to be good to come back and be able to get revenge from that.”

Although he is committed to Vermont for men’s lacrosse, Poulin is a can’t-miss talent on the ice who gives the Warriors a jolt each time he leaves the bench.

“What’s really great is he’s very consistent,” Brickley said of Poulin. “This year, he’s developed into an even better hockey player. He’s more well-rounded. He’s starting to use his shot and his offensive power to make his teammates better.”

The addition of junior goaltender Zach Coelho, a first-year transfer from Catholic Memorial, has helped shore up Nauset’s defense alongside fellow junior Matthew Swanson, the backup. The pair have combined for eight shutouts, helping Nauset outscore opponents 127-22.

“It’s been really fun being a part of this team,” Coelho said. “I’ve known these guys all my life, so it’s been easy and they’ve been welcoming.”

Like the boys, the girls’ team — which rebranded itself from the Furies to the Nauset/Monomoy Warriors this winter — has relied on top-end goal scoring and elite goaltending.

Nauset senior captain Sienna Reeves (11) high fives teammates after scoring a goal. Brad Joyal

Monomoy sophomore forward Gaby Bassett, who notched her 100th career point earlier this season, provides the Warriors with a goal-scoring threat every shift.

“She’s one of those players that if the puck is on her stick, you’re excited,” Nauset-Monomoy coach Zach Wells said. “It’s not just me. You see the fans and they know that when something is going on with Gaby, you watch because you never know when she’s going to score a goal.”

Nauset junior Carly Brand, a first-year transfer from Worcester Academy, has been another scoring threat, while a pair of Nauset seniors, defenseman Sienna Reeves and goaltender Olivia Avellar, have anchored the defense during a 16-2-1 start.

“Sienna and Liv have obviously been the core of this since before we started,” said Wells, who joined the program as an assistant alongside Brickley in ‘21-22 then took over as head coach last winter.

For Avellar, this season carries special significance. She cemented herself among Nauset’s all-time soccer greats when she scored 44 goals last fall to break the school’s single-season record (39) set by current boys’ soccer coach John McCully.

Although she’s committed to play soccer at Boston University, Avellar felt compelled to spend one last season on the ice.

“I’ve been with the team the past three years and I was a captain last season,” Avellar said. “I just didn’t think it would be the right sendoff if I didn’t play this year. One more final to go.”

Just as the boys have taken control of the Cape & Islands landscape, the girls have gained confidence with milestone victories, including two-game regular season sweeps of Barnstable and Sandwich (the first win over Sandwich was the first in program history).

The girls’ only hiccups came in two games against Falmouth — a 5-2 loss and 2-2 tie — and a 4-2 loss to Pope Francis — a team Nauset-Monomoy beat 5-3 to open the season — on Super Bowl Sunday in Springfield.

Throughout all of the success, both teams have received constant support from the community and each other. The connection starts with Brickley and Wells — the coaches are neighbors and coach together for Brickley’s Endless Potential Hockey School and the Cape Cod Kraken, a girls’ program Brickley launched in ‘21.

“The teams are so close because the coaches are so close and it brings us all together,” said Reeves, who tallied her 100th career this season. “In school, you can see it — everyone is having fun and is positive.”

“The Garden” has been a common talking point around the Warriors’ home rink, Charles Moore Arena, this winter. Both teams hope their magical seasons will end with state championships at TD Garden.

“We talk about it a lot, especially at the beginning of the year,” Brickley said. “Our message to the players was, ‘Hey, the goal is the Garden. But it’s not necessarily the Garden, it’s what the Garden stands for, it’s the state championship.’ That’s what we want. That’s the ultimate goal.”