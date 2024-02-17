Celtics want to bring the 2029 NBA All-Star Game to Boston

The NBA All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco in 2025 and Los Angeles in 2026. The league is targeting Phoenix for 2027. There is a scheduling conflict in 2028, meaning 2029 would be the likely year.

Celtics president Rich Gotham, who has spearheaded Boston’s goal to host an All-Star Game, told the Globe Saturday that the team, city of Boston, and state of Massachusetts are all on the same page and in collaboration with the Celtics’ All-Star application.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Celtics’ quest to host Boston’s first NBA All-Star Game since 1964 is coming closer to reality, with the city targeting 2029 for the midseason classic.

The league has embraced Boston’s application and is interested in bringing the game to one of its benchmark cities. The Celtics began considering an All-Star application prior to the pandemic and their efforts have intensified over the past few years.

“We’ve had those conversations with both the NBA and the city of Boston and a lot of different constituencies, including TD Garden and Meet Boston,” Gotham said. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations and there’s enthusiasm from all the parties to bring the game to Boston. We’re working at it.”

Gotham said the All-Star application process is competitive, with half of the league’s teams interested in hosting. And hosting an All-Star Game encompasses more than just reserving the arena, the NBA wants ample hotel rooms, access to a convention center for a week, and a secondary arena for events such as the celebrity game and practices.

“It’s not a given [to host the game], but we’ve been given really good, positive feedback from the NBA that Boston is a city they feel like can handle an All-Star Game,” Gotham said. “From the Celtics’ perspective, we’d really love to host it. We think it would be a great thing for the city of Boston.

“The economic impact is really big. It’s not quite the Super Bowl, but as far as sporting events go, it’s a big event. It’s the NBA version of the Super Bowl and it draws people from all over the world. The media coverage is global and it would be a great way to showcase Boston, and Boston is certainly, particularly with all the development that’s gone on in the Seaport, all the hotels, the facilities, Boston’s definitely a viable destination, so we’re hoping to be able to bring a game [here]. I think 2029 is likely, but nothing is locked in at this point.”

For years, this Celtics ownership group refrained from submitting an application because of the logistics and the multiple entities that would have to agree to host the weekend. Mayor Michelle Wu has openly supported a potential All-Star Game in Boston, and the Celtics have partnered with Delaware North, which owns TD Garden and the Bruins, to strengthen their application.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the Garden, but it’s not easy to schedule any event, let alone something as big as the All-Star Game where they really come in and move into the building for a 10-day period,” Gotham said. “For an arena that’s got both a hockey team and a basketball team and host a number of other events, it’s not easy to find a window. That’s something that we’ll work on with the Garden, but haven’t fully landed that. We don’t know how all the scheduling looks like right now, but that’s why you need a lot of years in advance to plan. The Garden has always been cooperative and helpful, and I don’t speak for them but I think they’d like to an event like this to TD Garden because it’s a high-visibility event.”

The NBA has been open to different league cities applying for the All-Star Game. Over the past several years, cities such as Houston, New Orleans, and Los Angeles have hosted the game multiple times. Salt Lake City hosted last season for the first time since 1993, while Indianapolis hosts this weekend for the first time since 1985.

San Francisco will host the game next year primarily because of the Warriors’ new Chase Center, while the Clippers will host in Los Angeles in 2026 at their new Intuit Arena in Inglewood. Phoenix is a likely candidate for 2027, and Bleacher Report reported that Milwaukee will submit an application for 2027 or 2028.

Boston could be next in 2029.

“We’re comfortable talking about the opportunity,” Gotham said. “It’s very early in the process. Hopeful is the right word, between the Celtics and the NBA and the other parties that would need to be critical to it, there’s an optimism about it, for sure.”

