Depth is the difference for Walpole boys and Billerica girls in winning Division 3 track championships

The Timberwolves (48 points) ran away with the MIAA Division 3 indoor track & field championship Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center, outdistancing Worcester Tech (39) and Burlington (35) for the program’s first title since 2019.

However, she had faith that her athletes would not disappoint. That’s an understatement.

Samantha Rafferty stepped into her first season as the boys’ indoor track coach at Walpole with challenges. First, it was her first season. Second, she was working with a fairly young squad as the result of graduation departures.

Walpole did so relying on it depth, not recording a first-place finish in any of the 13 events.

“We weren’t sure where we were going to be at the beginning of the season,” Rafferty said.

“We had to say goodbye to some incredible talent last year. And we weren’t sure what our guys were capable of, but they put in so much work in the offseason. We didn’t win a single event of the day. We didn’t have any D3 champions individually. So this was truly a team event.”

The performance of senior captains Sean Kerin and Austin Feener — both of whom competing in three events — that set the tone.

Feener ran a leg on the 4x200 squad (1:31.94) that placed second behind Worcester Tech, and placed fourth in the 55 meters (6.55 seconds) and 300 (35.86). Kerin was second in the 1,000 (2:32.43), was part of the runner-up 4 x 800m relay (8:18.48), and fifth in the 4x400 (3:33.99).

“The whole point of today was just a team effort,” Kerin said.

“You’re running for your guys and your coaches. It was coach Rafferty’s first year and she did a great job. All our assistant coaches are also really experienced. So everything they do to get us on the track prepares us for this.”

In the girls’ meet, Billerica (59 points) repeated as champion, topping Marblehead (46) and Nashoba Regional (46), which tied for second.

The Indians were led by senior Brianna Phelan, who placed first in the 1,000 (3:01.28) and ran on the 4x400 relay (4:18.32) that was sixth. Freshman Gianna McGowan had a first season to remember, placing second in the 2-mile (11:14.14) and third in the 1,000 (5:04.06). Junior Lily Bower placed second in the long jump (17-6).

“The girls won last year and we graduated a lot of our seniors that carried that team so well,” Billerica coach Cullen Hagan said.

“So we knew this year we would have a lot of new kids come out. We just had Breanna’s first-place finish today. So, across the board, we had points from so many different events that led us to this win. And that’s what our girls achieved.”

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

55m — 1. Michael Gyimah, Worcester Tech, 6:51; 2. Jared Quann, Greater New Bedford, 6:54; 2. Noah Brathwaite, Minnechaug, 6:54.

55m hurdles — 1. Owen Viera, Greater New Bedford, 0:07.6; 2. Joseph Cook, Southeastern, 0:07.66; 3. Oliver Bishop, Duxbury, 0:07.87.

300m — 1. Camden Rose, Somerset Berkley, 0:34.96; 2. Michael Gyimah, Worcester Tech, 0:35.31; 3. Cyprian Ojatabu, Worcester Tech, 0:35.48.

600m — 1. Connor Acierno, Nashoba, 1:23.54; 2. Colin Irwin, Burlington, 1:23.7; 3. Nicolas Lisle, Amherst-Pelham, 1:23.94.

1000m — 1. Tyler Medeiros, Dartmouth, 2:31.63; 2. Sean Kerin, Walpole, 2:32.43; 3. Ryan Leslie, Billerica, 2:37.5.

Mile — 1. Ryan Leslie, Billerica, 4:24.73; 2. Attikos Kaye, Somerville, 4:25.62; 3. Lekan Sotonwa, Middleborough, 4:29.78.

2-mile — 1. Isaac Gross, Marblehead, 9:30.84; 2. Patrick Hall, Billerica, 9:37.22; 3. Nate Assa, Marblehead, 9:40.41.

High jump — 1. Samuel Madden, Melrose, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Antonio Adams, Westfield, 6-2; 3. Michael Beauchesne, Silver Lake, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Chamberlain Guthrie Jr., Mansfield, 23 feet 5 inches; 2. Ryan Brooks, Burlington, 22-1.5; 3. Evan Thevenot, Mansfield, 21-8.25.

Shot put — 1. Dennis Mowatt, Greater Lowell, 51 feet 10 inches; 2. Ariel Aracena, Chelsea, 50-11.5; 3. Camren Allain, Carver, 50-6.5.

4 x 200 — 1. Worcester Tech, 1:31.21; 2. Walpole, 1:31.94; 3. Milton, 1:32.1.

4 x 400 — 1. Northampton, 3:29.07; 2. Melrose, 3:29.65; 3. Masconomet, 3:32.

4 x 800 — 1. Amherst-Pelham, 8:16.7; 2. Walpole, 8:18.48; 3. Burlington, 8:27.68.

Team results — 1. Walpole, 48; 2. Worcester Tech, 39; 3. Burlington, 35; 4. Melrose, 31; 5. Amherst-Pelham, 28; 6. Billerica, 26; 7. Mansfield, 25; 7. Northampton, 25; 9. Milton, 22; 10. Greater New Bedford, 21; 10. Marblehead, 21; 10. Westfield, 21.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Chloe Guthrie, Mansfield, 0:07.25; 2. Abigail Scott, Mansfield, 0:07.29; 3. Ruby Codrington, Westwood, 0:07.44.

55m hurdles — 1. Isabel Wheeler, Middleborough, 0:08.41; 2. Camryn Travis, Plymouth South, 0:08.43; 3. Mia Lee-Bowens, Middleborough, 0:08.55.

300m — 1. Ruby Codrington, Westwood, 0:41.44; 2. LaDaisha Williams, Marblehead, 0:41.44; 3. Sadie Halpern, Marblehead, 0:41.9.

600m — 1. Hope Hanafin, Burlington, 1:38.28; 2. Sadie Ruth, Milton, 1:39.09; 3. Maeve Gavin, Westwood, 1:39.2.

1000m — 1. Brianna Phelan, Billerica, 3:01.28; 2. Lailee Joyce, Nashoba, 3:05; 3. Kate Twomey, Marblehead, 3:09.16.

Mile — 1. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 5:01.8; 2. Megan Moran, Westfield, 5:03.56; 3. Gianna McGowan, Billerica, 5:04.06.

2-mile — 1. Megan Moran, Westfield, 11:13.66; 2. Gianna McGowan, Billerica, 11:14.14; 3. Ila Zollo, Walpole, 11:15.4.

High jump — 1. Chloe Champagne, Southeastern, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Hannah Benoit, Nashoba, 5-2; 3. Haley McCormack, Tantasqua, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Charlize Collins, Burlington, 17 feet 7 inches; 2. Lily Bower, Billerica, 17-6; 3. Katherine Oliver, Canton, 17-4.5.

Shot put — 1. Hannah Debian, West Springfield, 35 feet 0.5 inches; 2. Nahla Williams, West Springfield, 34-7.75; 3. Rachael Albert, Marblehead, 34-7.75.

4 x 200 — 1. Mansfield, 1:46.51; 2. Oliver Ames, 1:49.66; 3. Milton, 1:50.35.

4 x 400 — 1. Marblehead, 4:06.73; 2. Nashoba, 4:11.92; 3. Duxbury, 4:13.34.

4 x 800 — 1. Nashoba, 10:05.05; 2. Melrose, 10:11.43; 3. Masconomet, 10:15.46.

Team results — 1. Billerica, 59; 2. Marblehead, 46; 2. Natick, 46; 4. Mansfield, 35; 5. Burlington, 27; 5. Westwood, 27; 7. Milton, 23; 7. Waltham, 23; 9. Oliver Ames, 22; 10. Masconomet, 21; 10. Melrose, 21; 10. Middleborough, 21.