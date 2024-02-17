Jaylen Brown is excited to make his debut in the Slam Dunk Contest: “I think now is a good time.”

Jaylen Brown has been considered one of the most ferocious in-game dunkers in the NBA, and on Saturday night, he gets to show off in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
The Celtics forward is the only All-Star Game participant among the four participants; the others are defending champion Mac McClung of the Magic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Heat, and Jacob Toppin of the Knicks.
Speaking to NBA TV, the eight-year veteran was given props for choosing to participate, which has been lacking star power in recent years.
Jaylen Brown says he’s in his athletic prime and has always wanted to participate in the dunk contest:— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 17, 2024
“I think I’m one of the best to do it in terms of dunking on somebody in a game. This is part of my journey, part of my legacy.”pic.twitter.com/iGqoFOoD7o
“I’m in my athletic prime,” the 27-year-old said. “When it comes to dunking, it’s an art form. I loved growing up and watching it.
“I think I’m one of the best at doing it in terms of doing it in a game. I think this is part of the journey; this is part of my legacy.
“At one point in my career, I wanted to do it and I think now is a good time.”
“I have fun with it. I think dunking is an art, and it’s something that I love to do — the art of dunking on somebody. Taking it into the dunk contest is just furthering that art form a bit.”