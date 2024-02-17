Jaylen Brown is excited to make his debut in the Slam Dunk Contest: “I think now is a good time.”

Jaylen Brown has been considered one of the most ferocious in-game dunkers in the NBA, and on Saturday night, he gets to show off in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The Celtics forward is the only All-Star Game participant among the four participants; the others are defending champion Mac McClung of the Magic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Heat, and Jacob Toppin of the Knicks.

Speaking to NBA TV, the eight-year veteran was given props for choosing to participate, which has been lacking star power in recent years.