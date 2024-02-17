Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown know the Celtics will only quiet doubters by winning the NBA championship

So they approached media day on Saturday with caution. It makes no sense to brag on regular season accomplishments or their six-game lead in the Eastern Conference when they’ll only quiet doubters by winning 16 postseason games.

And they were also reminded they’ve never won a title as a duo, and the past two championship shortcomings — losing in the Finals and then in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals — may serve as proof they may lack the fortitude to win the ultimate prize.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were constantly reminded at All-Star Weekend they own the league’s best record and are favored to win Boston’s first title in 16 years.

Brown, playing in his third All-Star Game, understands the skepticism, especially since they fell behind 3-0 last season to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat before rallying to force a Game 7.

But he maintains this year is different. The past experiences have hardened this group; prepared them for adversity that is sure to come, adversity he’s convinced they can overcome.

“We’ve had a lot of success,” he said at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ”We haven’t had the ultimate level of success but hopefully that will be this year. But it’s been great, learning process, being a part of winning and building a culture and legacy in Boston has been fun to do with no co-partner (Tatum).”

Although the duo has yet to reach the prime of their careers, they have endured inspiring triumphs but also deflating setbacks. The rest of the Eastern Conference teams are going through their share of issues. The Celtics have lost just two games in a row once. They have been exemplary in the first half.

“Overall experience, going through ups and downs, disappointments, high expectations, low expectations I think has cultivated our minds to where [they’re] at now,” Brown said. “And it’s about something bigger. (Tatum’s) willing to sacrifice. I’m willing to sacrifice and whatever it takes to get to the ultimate goal.

“It’s a mentality to be able to focus for long durations of time. I think that’s the challenge in sports, is to get to the ultimate focus. When you get to the playoffs, whoever’s focus breaks first is going to be the team that loses. I challenge my team and throughout the regular season is when you build the endurance for that. And I think we’ve been doing a good job this year. This has been the best year in terms of focusing mentally that we’ve had since I’ve been here. I’m feeling strong and confident about our team heading into the playoffs.”

Brown said the different this season has been the emergence of Kristaps Porzingis, who turned in an All-Star caliber first half, adding a unique dimension to the Celtics’ offense and defense. Brown said he wants more from his 7-foot 3-inch teammate.

“KP has been a perfect fit for us,” Brown said. “I think he’s playing some of his best basketball alongside us playing some of our best basketball. It’s a great alignment and we need to continue that. I think he could even take it to another level. That’s why I’m pushing him to be the best version he can possibly be. And he could be dominant every single night. It’s just the mentality, the preparation, staying healthy, knowing that teams are going to try to be physical with you.

“The more he prepares for stuff like that and the way we play, and the way we look for him, he’s going to continue to be great. We need KP to continue to do his thing because he’s big in what we want to do.”

Tatum was asked about the league being on solid footing when all-time greats LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant retire. He responded with a terse answer that proves he has a long memory.

“Whether it’s guys my age or the guys a little bit older, with Jokić and Giannis, or guys younger than me,” he said. “So I think the league is in a great place. When LeBron retires, the face of the league, that’s tough. But we win a championship, I’ve got something to say about it, I know that.”

The debate about whether Tatum should be in the MVP debate reignited this week with the Celtics finishing the first half with the league’s best record. Tatum plainly said he wants to win an MVP, but there are broader goals.

“Of course you want to win those things,” he said. “But you can’t take precedence over playing the right way and doing the things that you have to do in order for your team to essentially be the best team in the league and have a chance to win a championship.

“Would I love to win? Yes. But apparently us losing the Finals two years ago affects what people think of me now, so I guess I’ve got some ground to make up. Everybody who has a vote, they vote — the criteria is different. Everybody thinks differently. Right, wrong, or indifferent, it is what it is. You can’t tell people what they should look for when they vote. That’s the beauty of it.”

Tatum and Brown are grateful to be here, grateful to represent the Celtics and showcase their skills, but they realize the journey is only beginning, and the next four months could define their careers.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.