Kings at Bruins: Boston looks to get back on track against Los Angeles

Entering the sixth tilt of a seven-game home stand, the Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways after losing four of their past five, including three in a row.
With the Bruins falling 4-1 to the Kraken and the Panthers beating the Sabres 4-0 on Thursday, Florida now possesses the top spot in the Atlantic Division, holding the tie-break over Boston (regulation wins).
The Kings will travel to TD Garden fresh off a 2-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday, during which 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield scored the winning goal late in the third period. Byfield has recorded a point in six of his last seven outings.
Advertisement
Los Angeles is fourth in the Pacific Division and is 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.
Linus Ullmark is on deck to start in goal for the Bruins.
Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: ABC, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -150. O/U: 5.5.
KINGS
Season record: 25-16-10. vs. spread: 22-29. Over/under: 20-29, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push
BRUINS
Season record: 32-12-10. vs. spread: 28-26. Over/under: 25-29
Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 2-8
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Los Angeles 157, Boston 179
Goals allowed: Los Angeles 135, Boston 140
Power play: Los Angeles 21.2%, Boston 23.7%
Penalty minutes: Los Angeles 426, Boston 564
Penalty kill: Los Angeles 87.0%, Boston 81.5%
Faceoffs won: Los Angeles 50.6%, Boston 49.2%
Stat of the day: The Bruins are 1 for 19 on the power play in their last five games.
Notes: Against the Kraken, the Bruins recorded the first 11 shots of the game but could only muster David Pastrnak’s team-leading 34th goal of the season at the 4:54 mark. The winger had been on a four-game goal scoring drought prior to Thursday. ... The Kings, meanwhile, are 3-1-1 in their past five games, having bounced back from a 7-0 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday to edge past New Jersey 2-1 two nights later. ... Quinton Byfield scored a game-winning, power-play goal with 5:37 left in the third period, while David Rittich preserved the win with 26 saves in his fifth consecutive start.
Advertisement
Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.