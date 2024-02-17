Kings at Bruins: Boston looks to get back on track against Los Angeles

Entering the sixth tilt of a seven-game home stand, the Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways after losing four of their past five, including three in a row.

With the Bruins falling 4-1 to the Kraken and the Panthers beating the Sabres 4-0 on Thursday, Florida now possesses the top spot in the Atlantic Division, holding the tie-break over Boston (regulation wins).

The Kings will travel to TD Garden fresh off a 2-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday, during which 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield scored the winning goal late in the third period. Byfield has recorded a point in six of his last seven outings.