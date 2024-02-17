Taunton’s Elijah Prophete pins down his first Division 1 wrestling state title, Haverhill hangs on for team crown

“He’s an explosive guy, super powerful,” Prophete said of Harrold. “Once he got fatigued, that was my chance to react.”

In a thrilling match at that zipped all over the mat, Prophete seized control, pinning sophomore Matt Harrold, the top seed from Haverhill, at 5:12 in the third period.

NEWTON — Elijah Prophete knew what to expect from his opponent who pinned him a month ago. The 215-pound junior from Taunton waited to see what he’d be able to do in the MIAA Division 1 wrestling state championship at Newton High South, then went all-out.

When Harrold went to hook his leg, Prophete used the momentum as they tumbled to the mat, flipping Harrold and holding him down. The victory resulted in Prophete’s first state championship, but it did not prevent Haverhill from capturing the team title over St. John’s Prep, 141-139..

“I know his main moves. I practiced them,” Prophete said. “Once he gave me his moves I had to react.”

Teammate and sparring partner Ethan Harris, Taunton’s all-time wins leader, won his matchup at 190 pounds to become the school’s first state champion. He inspired Prophete to be the next.

“If I didn’t have him I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Prophete said of his teammate, Harris. “Great athlete, super strong, teaches me a lot of stuff.”

▪ Though Harrold did not add points for the Hillies, Chelmsford heavyweight Thomas Brown pinned St. John’s Prep junior Alex Bajoras to help the HIllies finish ahead of Prep by two points for the overall team title.

“It’s just amazing,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “It means a lot to the city of Haverhill. We haven’t had a team state championship in any sport since girls’ basketball in 1992. For our city to win a state title as a team, it shows everyone in our city that Haverhill can do it.”

Senior 165-pounder Brent Nicolosi won his second state title, and junior Cale Wood Jr. earned his first after not qualifying for states last year.

“It means a lot and to be such a big part of it, to be a contributor,” said Wood. “We work hard every day. Hard work is paying off, as a team.”

Wood allowed a match-altering takedown with a minute to go, but worked a reversal into back points to flip the decision 8-5 back in his favor over Andover’s Jason Ballou.

“I want this. I’ve worked too hard to give up now,” Wood said. “I grinded it out.”

▪ Greater Lowell senior Gabriel Stickney had a clutch day. He earned a takedown with one second to go in a 9-8 semifinal over top-seeded Troy Greaney from Leominster, then racked up five points in the last half a minute of his final with half a minute to go for a 9-4 win over Barnstable’s Brandon Shull.

“I was feeling sorry for myself,” he said of his semifinal. “I was down in points. I was tired. I knew this was my last go. I got into my second gas tank to leave it all out there.”

It was the 150-pounder’s first state championship, after placing third in Division 2 last year.

“It’s a relief,” Stickney said. “I know I work super hard and I’m doing so much, putting my body through hell to go at that personal goal. Managing to pull it off, it was great.”

▪ Junior Sid Tildsley (138 pounds) became the first three-time state champion in Shawsheen (third place with 115.5 points) history, and his brother, sophomore James Tildsley (144), earned his second state title.

Girls’ Division 1 state tournament

With Amada Moundele (165 pounds) and Amelyiah Martinez (235) part of six wrestlers qualifying for all-states, Lowell (85 points) burst ahead of Lawrence (62) to win the first ever Division 1 girls’ state championship.

“It just shows how much we’ve grown as a sport, as girls in wrestling,” said Moundele, a junior. “They have all-states, and now we have New Englands and division states. The sport has grown so fast and I love to be part of it.”

Coach Nick Logan relished with the team that when girls’ wrestling keeps growing and the team looks at girls’ all-states in the future, they can say they won the first ever.

“It’s really awesome that it’s a culmination of our whole year of hard work,” he said. “To see it actually pay off with the girls coming together and making history.”

▪ The home team had two champions and finished in third place, qualifying all three wrestlers for all-states.

Ira Sukhija (132 pounds) earned a decision and pin to win a round-robin of three. 138-pounder Suvi Talvitie pinned her first matchup in 21 seconds, then secured her title in the second period with the home crowd buzzing.

“It was great having this big moment of my senior year be in this school that I don’t have a lot of time in left,” Talvitie said. “It’s going to be a really special memory that I’ll keep about Newton South for a long time.”

The senior missed a lot of last season with a sprained ankle and did not place as well as she liked last postseason. These playoffs, she is off to quite the start.

“It was really amazing to feel like all my work over two years paid off,” Talvitie said. “The whole team was super supportive this whole season. I couldn’t have done anything without them.”

MIAA D1 State Tournament

at Newton South High School

106 pounds — Final: Cole Glynn, Central Catholic def. Antoine Jackman, Greater Lowell, 1-0.

113 pounds — Final: Dom Gangi, Methuen def. Mike Morris, Haverhill, 4-1.

120 pounds — Final: Cale Wood Jr., Haverhill def. Jason Ballou, Andover, 8-5.

126 pounds — Final: Yandel Morales, Andover def. Emmett Logan, Lowell, 4-0.

132 pounds — Final: Jonah Paulino, Monty Tech def. Caleb Caceres, Shawsheen, 1:05.

138 pounds — Final: Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Jimmy Lally, St. John’s Prep, 14-3.

144 pounds — Final: James Tildsley, Billerica def. John Mandeville, Taunton, 1:23.

150 pounds — Final: Gabriel Stickney, Greater Lowell def. Brandon Shull, Barnstable, 9-4.

157 pounds — Final: Jayden D’Ambrosio, St. John’s Prep def. Vinny DeMaio, Methuen, 5-0.

165 pounds — Final: Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill def. Joey Bolduc, Methuen, 7-3.

175 pounds — Final: Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic def. Aman Khalil, Brockton, 1:31.

190 pounds — Final: Ethan Harris, Taunton def. Eric Power, Boston Latin, 6-2.

215 pounds — Final: Elijah Prophete, Taunton def. Matt Harrold, Haverhill, 5:12.

285 pounds — Final: Thomas Brown, Chelmsford def. Alex Bajoras, St. John’s Prep, 1-0.

Team results — 1. Haverhill, 141; 2. St. John’s Prep, 139; 3. Shawsheen, 115.5; 4. Taunton, 114; 5. Central Catholic, 110.5; 6. Methuen, 82; 7. Chelmsford, 69; 8. Andover, 66; 9. Greater Lowell, 65; 10. Concord-Carlisle, 60; 10. Monty Tech, 60.





