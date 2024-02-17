Sam Dean’s quick pin gives Minnechaug just enough to edge Milford for Division 2 state wrestling crown

Just 72 seconds later, Dean secured the team’s first state title by pinning Canton’s Ruairi Ritson.

While one might think the coaches would give Dean a heads up that it was going to take something special for the team to win. Instead, nothing was said.

NORTHBOROUGH — Minnechaug senior Sam Dean represented the last hope in the Falcons’ quest to claim a Division 2 state title Saturday at Algonquin Regional. They entered the 190-pound final trailing Milford by 4.5 points.

“I didn’t think I was going to win like that. I thought it was going to be a battle into the third period, maybe even overtime. It was a total surprise, honestly,” said Dean, who will play football at Franklin Pierce next year.

“I never do those throws, but it just worked somehow.”

First-year coach Taylor Pfaff said he wanted Dean to just focus on his own performance.

“We knew, being one of our captains, that he was going to take care of it no matter what,” he said.

It was a banner day for the Falcons, who had two champions — Kai Ly taking an 8-0 major decision at 126 being the other — and battled back from a difficult showing on Friday.

“We had five kids wrestle back. It was one of those things, [Friday] we were in seventh place and we looked down and we didn’t think it was possible,” Pfaff said. “The kids all made weight, we didn’t stay in hotels last night, they went home and made weight. And when we saw them this morning, every one of them had third place on their mind.

“We saw that look in their eyes,” Pfaff continued. “They went out there that first round, every single one won that first round back, and we knew we had a chance.”

In addition to the two wins, Minnechaug had two thirds, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, which was just enough to edge Milford, 131-129.5. The Scarlet Hawks got titles from Derek Marcolini (9-1 major decision at 113), Michael Boulanger (pin in 3:36 at 138) and Aidan Baum (7-1 decision at 144), but just one other top-six finish.

Billerica 120-pound sophomore Peter Rincan ran his record to 100-0 with an 8-1 decision over Charlie Lussier of Whitman-Hanson in the final.

“It means a lot to me. It’s just another milestone for me, but I have bigger goals than that,” he said, noting that he is looking to repeat at New Englands and hopes to become a national champion.

The girls had 12 weight classes in Division 2, and Tri-County captured its first MIAA state title with 61 points, 4 clear of Oliver Ames, while Salem and Sharon tied for third (at 56).

Luca Marshall Franklin had a second-period pin to claim the 126-pound title, and Madison Dowd — who caught the wrestling bug while serving as team manager as a freshman when her brother Matt was a captain — only needed 32 seconds to earn the 132-pound title.

“This title means everything. It means determination and hard work, from not just me but all the girls on the team,” Dowd said while holding the trophy. “The growth in women’s wrestling is huge, and I love this tournament getting as big as it is.”

MIAA D2 State Tournament

at Algonquin

106 pounds — Final: Devon Mateo, West Springfield def. Ashmith Yeruva, Sharon, 12-11.

113 pounds — Final: Derek Marcolini, Milford def. PJ Katz, Whitman-Hanson, 9-1.

120 pounds — Final: Peter Rincan, Billerica def. Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson, 8-1.

126 pounds — Final: Kai Ly, Minnechaug def. Johnny Moraes, Melrose, 8-0.

132 pounds — Final: Brent Von magnus, Bridgewater-Raynham def. Nicholas Ugolini, Agawam, 9-4.

138 pounds — Final: Michael Boulanger, Milford def. Matt Patterson, Middleborough, 3:36.

144 pounds — Final: Aidan Baum, Milford def. Justin Vincenti, Silver Lake, 7-1.

150 pounds — Final: Sawyer Ayotte, Shepherd Hill def. Cyrus Jones, Sharon, 3-1 (OT).

157 pounds — Final: Harith Alsultani, West Springfield def. Kaelib Reynolds, Greater Lawrence, 14-9 (OT).

165 pounds — Final: Nate Hsu, Norwood def. Jizaiah Candelario, Billerica, 4-2.

175 pounds — Final: Shane Field, Salem def. Luke Driscoll, Bridgewater-Raynham, 7-1.

190 pounds — Final: Sam Dean, Minnechaug def. Ruairi Ritson, Canton, 1:12.

215 pounds — Final: Mason Pellegri, Milton def. Max Holloway, Agawam, 1:36.

285 pounds — Final: Landry Fitzgerald, Bellingham def. Brendan Nunley, Plymouth South, 1:45.

Team results — 1. Minnechaug, 131; 2. Milford, 129.5; 3. Bridgewater-Raynham, 106; 4. Agawam, 100; 5. West Springfield, 96; 6. Duxbury, 84; 7. Sharon, 74; 8. Billerica, 73; 9. Bellingham, 65; 10. Salem, 57.