No denying Concord-Carlisle its first Division 1 girls’ swimming championship

Runner-up in four of their previous five state meets, the Patriots dominated the competition Saturday, racking up 341 points to nearly double up Dual County League rival Lincoln-Sudbury (178.5) at MIT’s Zesiger Pool.

From the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, every other team was chasing the Concord-Carlisle girls’ swim team at the Division 1 championship.

Newton South (164.5) was third, followed by Minnechaug (132), and Westford (131).

C-C swept the three relays, along with receiving individual wins from senior Alana Leen (200 individual medley) and freshman Elisabeth Reiling (50 freestyle). Junior Maisie O’Donnell secured a victory for C-C in the 1-meter diving competition.

“We knew from the beginning of the season that this was a special group of girls and that they had a shot at the title,” Concord-Carlisle coach Matt Goldberg said. “We have a really deep team. We had 20 girls here today and almost all of them scored points.”

After falling short 0.07 seconds to Lincoln Sudbury in the 200 medley relay at last week’s North final, the Patriots changed the narrative Saturday, defeating Lincoln Sudbury by 0.12 seconds (1:50.26) and surpassed their sectional time by over one second.

For graduating swimmers like Leen, who is committed to compete at Villanova in the fall, this marked their final high school state meet. Leen recorded her season-best for the 200 individual medley (2:06:52), touching the wall first by 2.21 seconds.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m really sad to leave the team, but I’m really excited for the future,” Leen said. “I’m feeling really good about the results. Not just my own, but the team as a whole.”

One Patriot competing in her first MIAA state championship was Reiling. She emphasized the importance of having great role models, especially going into a high-stakes meet.

“Leen is super supportive. She is going to go off and do amazing things. I’m really honored to be able to swim with her,” she said.

Reiling won the 50 freestyle (24.48) and finished third in the 100 free (53.98), proving herself as an indispensable team member for the Patriots.

“Being a freshman, nobody really expects anything of you,” said Reiling. “So when you do pull out good times and win meets it shows that even though you’re young, you can still win.”

Junior Zuri Ferguson of Attleboro, a University of Florida commit for the fall, was a standout, winning both the 100 free (51.31) and 100 backstroke (54.23). The only other athlete to secure two individual victories was sophomore Feining Huang of Sharon, who found the top of the podium for the 200 free (1:54.27) and 100 butterfly (57.79).

Concord-Carlisle's Phobe Renyi competes in the 100-yard backstroke at MIT. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lincoln-Sudbury's Lydia Mossi pushes ahead in the 100-yard breaststroke at MIT. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 1:50.26; 2. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:50.38; 3. Newton South, 1:51.77.

200 freestyle — 1. Feining Huang, Sharon, 1:54.27; 2. Makayla Ellis, Westfield, 1:54.43; 3. Bea Turrettini, Concord-Carlisle, 1:56.96.

200 IM — 1. Alana Leen, Concord-Carlisle, 2:06.52; 2. Frankie Dolby, Westfield, 2:08.73; 3. Jada Green, Newton South, 2:10.1.

50 freestyle — 1. Elisabeth Reiling, Concord-Carlisle, 0:24.48; 2. Audrey Hannigan, Marshfield, 0:24.9; 3. Lorelei Hogan, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:24.99.

Diving — 1. Maisie O’Donnell, Concord-Carlisle, 468.550 points; 2. Brenna Short, Marshfield, 466.150; 3. Rachael Silva, Durfee, 420.050.

100 butterfly — 1. Feining Huang, Sharon, 0:57.79; 2. Serenity Coleman, New Bedford, 0:58.27; 3. Jada Green, Newton South, 0:58.71.

100 freestyle — 1. Zuri Ferguson, Attleboro, 0:51.31; 2. Gabby Harding, Minnechaug, 0:53.33; 3. Elisabeth Reiling, Concord-Carlisle, 0:53.98.

500 freestyle — 1. Makayla Ellis, Westfield, 5:04.68; 2. Bea Turrettini, Concord-Carlisle, 5:10.52; 3. Frankie Dolby, Westfield, 5:13.18.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 1:40.6; 2. Minnechaug, 1:42.25; 3. Newton South, 1:42.73.

100 backstroke — 1. Zuri Ferguson, Attleboro, 0:54.23; 2. Alana Leen, Concord-Carlisle, 0:57.73; 3. Harikalal Birali, Franklin, 0:59.98.

100 breaststroke — 1. Emma Miner, Newton South, 1:05.58; 2. Ainsley Haut, Concord-Carlisle, 1:07.54; 3. Karli Atwood, Beverly, 1:10.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 3:36.82; 2. Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:44.13; 3. Minnechaug, 3:47.95.

Team results — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 381; 2. Lincoln-Sudbury, 212.5; 3. Newton South, 164.5; 4. Minnechaug, 164; 5. Westford, 159; 6. Westfield, 118; 7. Attleboro, 116; 8. Marshfield, 107; 9. Bishop Feehan, 105; 10. Franklin, 95.





Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.