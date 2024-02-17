The long-gone paper ticket stub offers a nostalgic souvenir that the digital world can’t

That longing for paper tickets struck me last August at a Red Sox-Astros game with colleagues from “ Boston Globe Today .” The contest was a 13-5 Red Sox loss, but in the eighth inning Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela recorded his first big league hit. Who knows if Rafaela, part of the Sox sacred farm system, will be a Boston baseball blip or the next Mookie Betts? But if he turns out to be the latter all I have to commemorate his first step is an e-ticket in my Apple Wallet, not exactly the stuff of Updike.

Technology has improved the sports-consuming experience in a myriad of manners. Ticketing isn’t one of them. This sports enthusiast longs for the days of good old-fashioned paper ticket stubs with tactile and sentimental appeal.

Digital tickets, the ones on your cellphone with an Orwellian barcode, carry about as much romance as speed-dating at Starbucks. Consider this a threnody for the ticket stub, a paean for the paper pass, a dithyramb for the ducat. It’s more than just a gateway to a game. It’s a keepsake we’ve lost.

Digging through old ticket stubs is like traveling in a time machine. They’re mementos. Such wistful reminiscence was sacrificed with the transition to antiseptic digital ticketing.

Here are a few notable tickets I recently rediscovered:

▪ I attended the first regular-season game at the New Boston Garden, formerly the FleetCenter, now TD Garden. The Bruins christened the modern arena with a 4-4 tie against the Islanders on Oct. 7, 1995. Cam Neely netted a hat trick in the first game of his final season. But the Bruins blew a 4-2 third-period lead with the late Blaine Lacher in net, perhaps a harbinger of hockey heartache in the new barn.

▪ Speaking of Betts, I was there for his first major league home run on July 2, 2014, at Fenway against the Cubs. This ticket is a hybrid, sadly — a fading printout of a traditional ticket on 8½-by-11 paper with an insipid bar code. But I kept it because I had a feeling that Betts’s first long ball would be worth marking. Whatever happened to that Mookie guy anyway once he left Boston?

▪ Boston sports fans of a certain age appreciate that before the golden age of Titletown arrived thanks to Tom Brady, the face that launched a dozen Boston sports championships, there was an expectation of pain and disappointment that permeated Boston sports. Thus, I harbor a ticket stub from the famed 1998 Yankees dogpiling on the Fenway Park mound after clinching the American League East. This ticket causes me to recoil, and it cost me later.

The Yankees clinched on Sept. 9, 1998, with a 7-5 victory. Derek Jeter hit two monster home runs to center field off the late, great Tim Wakefield. This game is the reason I don’t have a ticket stub from Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series. Psychologically scarred by this experience, regrettably, I turned down the opportunity to attend because I couldn’t bear to watch the Yankees celebrate at Fenway again.

▪ I saw Michael Vick in person in a Sept. 30, 2000, game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium. Vick unfurled an iconic 82-yard touchdown run and finished with a career-high 210 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. My friends and I were sitting in the student section. We did the Heisman pose after his long gallop. To defuse the situation, I piped up, “No matter who you’re rooting for you have to respect that.” Heads begrudgingly nodded in accordance.

▪ I have a stub sporting an image of Mo Vaughn from the 1997 Red Sox home opener against the Mariners. Ken Griffey Jr. wasn’t in the lineup. But Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was on the mound for the Mariners, pitching six innings and striking out seven while surrendering two homers to John Valentin. A young Alex Rodriguez homered off Steve Avery, making his home debut as the replacement for Roger Clemens (thanks, Dan Duquette). One of the Sox pitchers in the game was Pat Mahomes. I think you know who his Super Bowl-winning son is. Those Sox finished 78-84. Sound familiar?

▪ I still have tickets from the two McDonald’s All-American boys’ basketball games I attended. One was in San Diego in 2006. A fellow by the name of Kevin Durant took home co-MVP honors with Chase Budinger, from nearby Carlsbad, Calif. Budinger was a high school teammate of former Patriots quarterback and current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

The other McDonald’s game I attended took place at the FleetCenter in 2000. My most vivid memory there is 7-foot-6-inch Neil Fingleton, who played at Holy Name in Worcester. You might know Fingleton better for his work on the HBO show “Game of Thrones” where he played the giant Mag the Mighty.

▪ Shea Stadium didn’t possess much charm, but it was a destination because my late uncle Lee Gasper — the namesake L in my byline — was a diehard Mets fan. We attended a July 14, 2001, Red Sox-Mets game where the Sox arguably were no-hit. History says Mets pitcher Glendon Rusch pitched eight one-hit innings, fanning 10. But Trot Nixon was credited with a questionable bunt hit in the first inning on a play featuring an error by Mets first baseman Lenny Harris. The scoring awarded Nixon a hit and charged Harris with an error that allowed the runner (Chris Stynes), who had reached in the prior at-bat on a dropped throw by Harris, to advance to third base. At that point, the Mets, the team of Tom Seaver, Doc Gooden, Frank Viola, and David Cone, had never registered a no-hitter. This could’ve been the first, instead it came via Johan Santana in 2012.

▪ In 2009, I traveled to London to cover the Patriots playing the Buccaneers. A few Patriots writers got tickets to a Chelsea FC vs. Blackburn Rovers match at Stamford Bridge, which evokes Fenway Park, pre-improvements. This was a banner season for the Blues. They captured the English Premier League crown with a then-league record 103 goals behind legends Didier Drogba, who scored a league-leading 29, and Frank Lampard.

Chelsea blasted Blackburn, 5-0, with Lampard netting a brace (two goals). This game baptized me as a Chelsea fan.

I appeared on BBC Radio before the Patriots-Buccaneers game and was asked how the game would unfold. My reply was that it would mirror Chelsea-Blackburn. It was true; the Patriots prevailed, 35-7.

The paper ticket has largely gone the way of the pay phone. There’s no going back. But old stubs offer a nostalgic souvenir that a digital world can’t.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.