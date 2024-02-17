Bobby Dalbec feels better about his swing, his place with Red Sox this spring

Dalbec did not break camp with the team but was promoted to the big-league club for four games in April, another four in May, and two games at the White Sox in June. In his final game, he had just one at-bat before being pinch-hit for when Chicago brought in a righty.

The Red Sox mostly overlooked Dalbec, despite his Triple-A season that included 33 homers and a .938 OPS.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bobby Dalbec remained stoic last season despite spending much of the year at Triple-A Worcester. His demeanor never betrayed the weight of the year.

Dalbec did not return to the majors until Sept. 11, making 11 more appearances, going 8 for 37 at the plate with a homer and a double. Nonetheless, he stayed engaged with the major-league club when he was around, seeking hitting tips from David Ortiz and earning praise from his Worcester teammates.

But beneath the surface, something was amiss.

“It was just a long year,” Dalbec said. “It was a mentally draining year.”

That’s understandable. Trading private planes for 12-hour minor-league bus rides can take its toll. However, the lifestyle shift wasn’t the main issue. Dalbec simply did not know where he stood with the organization.

“It was kind of like there was not a lot of transparency,” Dalbec said regarding the front office led by former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “Obviously that’s not up to me, and obviously I can’t control it. They have a lot more stuff going on than just necessarily to make me feel good.

“I’ve gotten way better feedback this spring so far, but last year was tough. I kind of felt in the dark for a lot of the season. But I know I’m not the first guy that this has happened to.”

Dalbec thought he would be traded at the deadline last year. When he received a call or text from Bloom informing him that the deal didn’t go through, one can imagine that brought on another layer of emotions.

Dalbec made it through another offseason, but now the club might really need him if they don’t make any other moves. His right-handed power, though it comes with strikeouts, is still elite, and the Red Sox lack righty power.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said during Winter Meetings that Dalbec’s power isn’t something they overlook, understanding its value to the club. Dalbec is also a versatile athlete, who can play third and first base, as well as left or right field when needed. On Friday, Dalbec took some reps with the outfielders.

Dalbec came in a bit heavier this spring (by design), adding roughly 3-to-5 pounds. He feels as though he’s finding himself as a hitter, which comes from experience, even if many of those at-bats occurred in Worcester last year. Dalbec also gained more perspective, noting that he’s not overloading himself with analysis.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to the body shop every time I’m in the cage,” Dalbec said. “I’m just going for a pit stop. Like the word fix, to me, means I’m not confident or not trusting what I’m doing right now.

“I don’t really need to change anything,” he added. “My swing pretty much always looks the same for the most part. Obviously, there are setup adjustments, but it’s all about just getting to the right spot at the right time.”

Dalbec will be 29 in June and ideally wants to be on a club where he can play every day.

Until then, Dalbec will continue to see his Red Sox tenure through the same way he did in Worcester last year.

“I’m trying to be myself, be normal,” said Dalbec, “and try to let that evolve into whatever it is.”

Splendid advice

The Red Sox hung a sign on the batting cages reading, “We’re going to learn how to do two things. We’re going to hit it hard and we’re going to hit it in the air.” It’s a comment attributed to Ted Williams, who knew the merits of exit velocity and launch angle many decades before those terms came into vogue in baseball … Dwight Evans was in his No. 24 jersey for the workout after arriving at camp and had lunch with Jim Rice. That was 36 seasons of major league time and 1,775 extra-base hits at one table … Garrett Whitlock, who purchased a home a few miles from the ballpark, has been commuting via bicycle. “I’m a Florida Man now,” joked Whitlock, who said the bike actually gets him to the park faster on weekdays given the traffic here … It rained for a bit in the morning but the annual open house fan event at JetBlue Park went on as planned. Heavier rain is in the forecast for Sunday.

Peter Abraham contributed to this report.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.