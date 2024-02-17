Kutter Crawford at work in Red Sox camp to remain in rotation this season

With about 30 fans and nearly as many coaches and team officials watching from behind the backstop, Crawford got his work done under a cloudy sky.

Instead of his usual perspective from behind the plate, Wong was one of the hitters who faced Crawford in live batting practice on Field 1 behind JetBlue Park.

“As a catcher, I see a lot. But the perspective as a hitter is different because you get a real feel for the breaking pitches,” Wong said. “Kutter brings so much to the table and it’s getting better.”

As the Sox dithered on how best to use Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, Crawford secured a rotation spot last season. The righthander, who turns 28 in April, made two starts to open 2023 then dropped into the bullpen. A hamstring strain cost him most of May but he returned to the rotation in June and had a 4.20 earned run average over 21 starts, averaging a solid 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Crawford joins Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Nick Pivetta as presumed rotation locks with Houck, Whitlock and Josh Winckowski competing for a spot.

In a season that is shaping up to be a six-month tryout camp to be part of the future chief baseball officer Craig Breslow envisions, Crawford has to show the Sox more. To that end, he’s working on a split-finger fastball, a pitch that would be an ideal complement to his four-seam fastball, cut fastball, sweeper, and curveball.

“If I get it consistently moving the way I want it, if I get the shape the way I want it, it’s going to open up the arm side of the plate,” Crawford said. “All my stuff is moving glove side, away from righties and into lefties. The splitter would open up the other side of the plate.”

Crawford has what the coaches call “pitchability.” That’s being able to find different ways to record outs.

At 6 feet 1 inch, Crawford looks short compared to the small forwards who populate the clubhouse. But he’s gained strength in the hope of adding some pop to a fastball that averaged 93.6 m.p.h. last season.

He’s also mentally tough.

Crawford bounced through the different roles last season before staying in the rotation for four months. Sure, he benefited from the Red Sox being short of rotation options. But he also had five starts of at least six innings with two or fewer earned runs.

“I try to be resilient,” Crawford said. “No matter what, you have to keep working and when you show up at the ballpark, be ready to work. I gained confidence being able to change roles and succeed.”

Wong said Crawford is “kind of a fun-loving goofball” between starts and a different person when it’s his turn to pitch.

“When the lights go on, it’s almost like you’re in a fight,” Crawford said. “I get that bulldog mentality and try to be fearless on the mound. You have to have that competitive nature.

“I’m talking to myself and I get fired up. Sometimes I need to step back and assess the situation. But that’s how I’ve always been.”

Beyond refining his splitter, manager Alex Cora wants to see Crawford work deeper into games. He recorded only one out in the seventh inning last season and opponents hit .356 with a 1.142 OPS the third time around.

Advertisement

It’s increasingly rare for a starter to face a lineup for a third time. But the Sox challenged Crawford last season.

“He understands what he needs to do to get there,” Cora said. “Maintaining the velocity with his fastball throughout the outing is something that we want. He put the work in [in] the offseason physically to accomplish that.”

Crawford grew up in Okeechobee, about two hours northeast of JetBlue Park. The Sox drafted him out of Florida Gulf Coast University in 2017. This is now his eighth year with the organization.

“He’s not a kid anymore,” Cora said. “This was a guy everyone was talking about a few years ago, that he would be part of the rotation. Personally, I trust him a lot.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.