Red Sox trade John Schreiber to Royals for minor league pitcher David Sandlin

Sandlin, 22, is ranked by Baseball America as the Royals’ No. 20 prospect. Selected by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2022 draft, Sandlin has made 15 appearances (all starts) and gone 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .250 opponent batting average.

The Red Sox acquired minor league righthander David Sandlin from the Royals in exchange for John Schreiber.

Schreiber, 29, owns a 3.58 ERA (57 ER/143.1 IP) in 139 career Major League games (two starts) with the Tigers (2019-20) and Red Sox (2021-23). The Red Sox claimed him off waivers from the Tigers in 2021, and he appeared in 111 games, mostly as a reliever, for Boston.

