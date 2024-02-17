Sophomore trio sparks Tewksbury boys to Division 3 state wrestling title; Nora Quitt leads Ashland to girls’ crown

“To finally get over the hump and bring one back to the school with the kids that we have – I think we have the right kids here — it feels tremendous for them,” said Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak.

The Redmen — with a trio of sophomores winning at 106, 113, and 120 — claimed the Division 3 state championship with 151.5 points, beating out Ashland (124.5 points) and Wakefield (120 points) at Wakefield High School. It’s Tewksbury’s second state championship and first since 1989.

WAKEFIELD – After back-to-back second place finishes at the Division 3 state wrestling tournament, Tewksbury finally reached the mountaintop.

Advertisement

Jack Lightfoot (106), Nick Desisto (113), and Ben Barrasso (120) all claimed individual crowns in back-to-back-to-back bouts.

Desisto, with an 8-4 decision over Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Luis Garcia, not only earned a state title, but his 100th career win, as the two milestones lined up perfectly. It’s Desisto’s second straight state title after winning at 106 last year.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s just crazy how they matched up with each other,” Desisto said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Lightfoot won his match with Ashland’s Logan Costello with a sudden victory, 4-2 in a battle that he was ready for.

“Earlier this year, he was beating me 2-0 then I took him down and beat him by a point,” Lightfoot said. “In eighth grade, he pinned me in the first. [Costello’s] a wicked good kid, he techs kids that I’ve barely beaten.”

Barrasso took down Gloucester’s Aiden DeCoste by fall at 3:44. For the three sophomores and close friends, it was a dream scenario.

“We all grew up together and dreamed of this,” Barrasso said. “And we all did it on the same day, so it feels pretty good.”

In the inaugural girls’ tournament, Ashland claimed the state title with 61 points thanks to wins by Nora Quitt (138) and Angie Nommi (145). South Shore Tech finished second with 42, and Bristol-Plymouth and Franklin County Tech tied for third with 40 apiece.

Advertisement

“They’ve got a lot of heart, they’re all real close,” Ashland girls’ coach Adam Quitt said. “We started like three months ago and it’s just unbelievable … To see [girls’ wrestling] growing like this at the local level, it’s just the best.”

MIAA D3 State Tournament

at Wakefield High School

Boys

106 pounds — Final: Jack Lightfoot, Tewksbury def. Logan Costello, Ashland, 4-2 (OT).

113 pounds — Final: Nick Desisto, Tewksbury def. Luis Garcia, New Bedford, 8-4.

120 pounds — Final: Ben Barrasso, Tewksbury def. Aiden Decoste, Gloucester, 3:44.

126 pounds — Final: Michaell Harris, Hampden Charter East def. Connor Lupiani, Mt. Everett, 3:25.

132 pounds — Final: Aydin Lamb, Wakefield def. Adam Addeche, Foxborough, 3-2.

138 pounds — Final: Owen Menendez, Marlborough def. William Burke, Pathfinder, 3:09.

144 pounds — Final: Jacob Bettencourt, Bristol-Plymouth def. James Calabrese, Foxborough, 3-2.

150 pounds — Final: Anthony Mann, Hanover def. Miguel Borges, Marlborough, 6-0.

157 pounds — Final: Adrian Guzman, Ashland def. Nathan Hicks, Bristol-Plymouth, 4:43.

165 pounds — Final: Lucas Alvan, Ludlow def. Tommy Dicker, Watertown, 3:03.

175 pounds — Final: Anton Puhach, Ashland def. Paul Cheverie, Scituate, 3:17.

190 pounds — Final: Michael Toppan, Gloucester def. James Fodera, Lynnfield, 5:05.

215 pounds — Final: Jerameel Vazquez, Hampden Charter East def. Jayden Toppan, Gloucester, 9-5 (OT).

285 pounds — Final: Adam Guzofski, Danvers def. Max Thomas, Gloucester, 7-4.

Advertisement

Team results — 1. Tewksbury, 151.5; 2. Ashland, 124.5; 3. Wakefield, 120; 4. Gloucester, 108.5; 5. Foxborough, 77.5; 6. Hampden Charter East, 68; 7. Bristol-Plymouth, 67; 8. Scituate, 66.5; 9. Holliston, 65; 10. Marlborough, 64.5.

Girls

138 — Final: Nora Quitt (Ashland) F Carly Larson (Ashland), 0:27

145 — Final: Angie Nommi (Ashland) F Makayla Patrick (Pathfinder), 0:31

165 — Final: Delana Fausett (Mahar) F Karalene Mitchell (South Shore), 0:48

185 — Final: Eralyn Figueroa (East Longmeadow) F Teagan Norton (Wakefield), 2:37

152 — Final: Tessa Master (Watertown) F Grace Arena (Keefe Tech), 4:49

235 — Final: Andrea Misenheimer (Hampden Charter East) F Jacqueline Churchill (Franklin County), 5:52



