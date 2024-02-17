Stephen Curry bests Sabrina Ionescu in NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu.
And fittingly, he won by three.
The Golden State star and NBA’s all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league’s weekend showcase.
"I hope you enjoy the show."— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024
Two of the world's greatest shooters... STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 3-point challenge is tonight!#StateFarmSaturday: 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/TLbqakEG06
Ionescu won the WNBA’s 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry’s NBA-shootout mark of 31 points. From there, a challenge was thrown down and the plan was concocted for them to meet at All-Star weekend.
Advertisement
“Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we do this,” Ionescu said.
SABRINA IONESCU.— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
26 POINTS.
COOKING.
Stephen Curry is up next on TNT! https://t.co/fvM9iOA0ZD pic.twitter.com/nlDCX25eIx
Given how the fans — and really, everybody from both the NBA and WNBA — seemed to love it, it likely isn’t the last time. Curry’s prize was a championship belt, with images of goats — as in, GOATs — on either side.
And he’s the shooting GOAT, without question. But Ionescu almost gave him more than he could handle.
STEPHEN CURRY HEATS UP LATE TO WIN STEPHEN vs. SABRINA!— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
Curry: 29 PTS
Ionescu: 26 PTS
What. A. Battle. https://t.co/hRX4qElqQJ pic.twitter.com/Uu9hmBhUhO
The event was a huge hit, and it seems there is demand for this not to be a one-time event.
"I think a night like tonight shows a lot of young girls and young boys that, if you can shoot, you can shoot." 🗣️@sabrina_i20's message after putting on a show against Steph 👏 pic.twitter.com/t9KGUzAY5S— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024
"To deliver like that, she set the bar... It might be something that we need to do more often." 🙌— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024
Nothing but respect from @StephenCurry30 for Sabrina after an entertaining 3-Point Contest 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wmhVcjrzR7