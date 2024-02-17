Despite low expectations for the Red Sox, there’s a belief in Breslow: ‘Craig is going to succeed. He’ll find a way.’

Hanrahan has been a minor league pitching coach for eight years with the Pirates and Nationals. Miller, who retired after the 2021 season, will have his pick of jobs if he decides to get back in the game.

Bailey is now pitching coach of the Sox and Breslow is the chief baseball officer.

The Red Sox had Andrew Bailey , Craig Breslow , Joel Hanrahan , and Andrew Miller in their bullpen at various points of the 2013 season.

There was a lot of baseball savvy in that bullpen. That Breslow in particular had a future in baseball beyond his playing days was obvious.

“If he wanted to remain in baseball, there were any number of things he could do,” said Ben Cherington, the Red Sox’ general manager at the time. “That could have been staying in uniform as a coach or manager, the front office, or something else altogether. There was no path he couldn’t have gone down.”

Intellect aside, Cherington also saw Breslow as a good teammate and an intense competitor on the mound.

“That’s a strong package,” he said.

Breslow ended his career in 2018 as a 37-year-old minor leaguer with the Blue Jays trying to reinvent himself as a sidearmer.

The Jays purposely put him on teams that included Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and other prized prospects to serve as a good example.

Cherington was a Blue Jays executive at the time and acknowledged Breslow also was signed with an eye on hoping he would take a job in the organization once he ended his playing career.

“He was on the front edge of using data to try to improve himself as a pitcher,” Cherington said. “We gave him the runway to come back as a player, but if it didn’t work, maybe we still had something to talk about.”

Breslow discussed that idea with several teams before landing with the Cubs in 2019 under Theo Epstein. The Twins, who had Breslow on their roster in 2017, also made him an offer to join their player development staff.

“It was impressive how he thought about pitching as a pitcher, because there weren’t a lot of guys doing that on their own at the time,” said Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, a Lynn native.

“We stayed in touch and we talked about what his role could be in our front office. He outlined some things he thought he could do to help a team. I gave him some feedback on that and we went back and forth.”

The Twins had an experienced group of executives guiding their pitching program and Breslow wanted a more impactful position, which he found with the Cubs.

“I was really happy for him,” Falvey said. “We didn’t have the perfect role.”

After he joined the Red Sox, Breslow hired Twins minor league pitching coordinator Justin Willard as his director of pitching.

How his experiences as a player and that path to the front office define Breslow in his all-encompassing role with the Red Sox will unfold over time.

Breslow has so far proven to be firm in his convictions, even if it has cost some good will with an impatient fan base.

That belief served him well as a player. Breslow was released by the Brewers organization when he was 23. He came back via independent ball and went on to a 12-year career in the majors.

As a player, Breslow’s ability, intelligence, and perseverance were a ticket to success. But an executive can work tirelessly and still not be positioned well to make a trade or sign a free agent.

“Having been in this role for a few years, you have to have a plan and be convicted,” Falvey said. “But you also have to open your eyes to the left and right and think about what else could happen. You need a Plan A and a Plan J and be able to jump quickly.”

Breslow seemed to acknowledge that this past week, saying the offseason did not unfold like he anticipated.

A lesson learned, perhaps. Maybe the first in his new job but certainly not the last.

“Craig is going to succeed,” Cherrington said. “He’ll find a way.”

BRIGHT FUTURE

Snitker sees Grissom

succeeding with Sox

“What a great kid,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said right away when asked what kind of player the Red Sox had in new infielder Vaughn Grissom.

“He’s a baseball rat. He’s one of those guys that, I’d be on the treadmill before it got light in spring training and he’d already be there pounding the ball in his glove and wondering where everybody was.

“Vaughn’s a wonderful young man. He’s got great bat-to-ball skills and he’s going to be a solid major leaguer for a long, long time.”

The Braves were willing to trade Grissom because they have Orlando Arcia at shortstop and Ozzie Albies at second base. Their plan was to convert Grissom to the outfield before they traded him for Chris Sale.

“I’m happy for him because he has a place where he can play, and I think he’ll do just fine at second,” Snitker said.

Grissom has 41 starts at second base in the majors but only 50 in the minors over parts of four seasons.

“Second base might be his best position,” Snitker said. “He was a shortstop but I know he can move over. We have really good players and it was hard for him to get in our lineup. I texted with him after the trade and I’m thrilled for him.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak called new Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill “an uber-talented guy who checks so many boxes.”

But Mozeliak also believes a fresh start was needed after a rocky stretch for the 28-year-old.

“Last year, as the season went in the wrong direction for us, it magnified people’s performances,” said Mozeliak, who sent O’Neill to the Sox for two minor league pitchers. “The weight of some that was negatively affecting others. I do think [the trade] will be good for him.”

Like Boston, St. Louis is a fervent baseball town.

“Tyler knows what it’s like to play at a place that cares,” Mozeliak said. “That won’t be an issue.”

The Cardinals saw O’Neill as a left fielder. Whether he’s more than a platoon hitter will be determined. He had an .888 OPS against righthanders in 2021, but only .678 since.

▪ The Yorke family has a lot of baseball to follow.

Joe Yorke is a fifth-year senior at Cal Poly who plays first base. Zach Yorke is a sophomore first baseman at Grand Canyon. He had a 1.020 OPS last season and was a freshman All-American.

Nick Yorke, the middle brother, is a second baseman in his first big league camp with the Red Sox.

“We’re all about baseball in my family,” said Nick, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2020. “My parents go to as many games as they can.”

Nick’s brothers are sluggers. Joe is listed at 270 pounds and Zach at 295.

▪ The Red Sox opened the 2019 season with an 11-game road trip to Seattle, Oakland, and Arizona. They went 3-8 and were outscored by 26 runs.

In the interest of avoiding another such disaster, the Sox are playing two night games in their final four Grapefruit League games. They finish the exhibition season with a two-game series at Texas, then have a day off before the season opener.

In all, the Sox will have night games on three of the final six days of spring training. Alex Cora said the hope is that will get the players in a better rhythm.

▪ Tom Werner wasn’t kidding last month when he said the Red Sox would focus on Fenway Park as a marketing tool (as opposed to, say, having a contending team) this season.

The Sox produced two television commercials that feature models portraying fans walking into the park off Yawkey Way, coming up a ramp on the first base side, and getting wrapped up in the crowd and sights and sounds of Fenway.

The only player to make an appearance is Rafael Devers in a very brief snippet of game action. Big League Brian (the guy on stilts), Wally the Green Monster, and two vendors get just as much airtime.

They’re slick ads, very well produced. But it reinforces the idea the Sox are content to make their ballpark the star.

▪ Speaking of ballparks, the Sox offer a “Game Day VIP Tour” of JetBlue Park that is $40 per person and $15 for children 12 and under.

That is not a typo, $40 to tour a spring training park.

▪ We all make mistakes, but Lindy’s annual baseball preview had a whopper. The cover of the issue had a photo of righthanded-hitting Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes identified as Devers.

Devers is a lefthanded hitter who weighs approximately 50 pounds more than Reyes.

ETC.

Manfred planning

on a long exit

It would be wrong to say commissioner Rob Manfred announced his retirement this past week. It was more of an aside than an announcement.

When answering a question about the location of future All-Star Games, Manfred mentioned Chicago and Toronto as potential candidates for 2027 and ‘28, and said from there he would leave it to the next commissioner to decide.

Next commissioner? Back up there a minute.

“I have been open with [the owners] about the fact that this is going to be my last term,” said Manfred, who is 65.

That would end his tenure in January 2029.

Manfred said his remaining goals include seeing the Athletics and Rays get their new ballparks built and to select two cities for expansion. A leaguewide streaming service that works in conjunction with the local television packages is another objective.

The notion of any commissioner being a steward of his or her sport is antiquated. They all serve at the pleasure of the owners and work to protect their financial interests.

But now that there’s an end date, Manfred could be emboldened to use the power of his office to strengthen pace-of-play rules, fix the corrupt international amateur market, and decide how — or if — to use “robot umps” to call balls and strikes.

Extra bases

Without much fanfare, MLB opened the door to having its first woman umpire. Jen Pawol was selected to the staff of umpires who will call spring training games in Florida. She will then open the season in Triple A as a crew chief, a call away from making her major league debut. Women officials are commonplace in the NBA and NFL, but that barrier has yet to be crossed in baseball. Pawol, 47, has been umpiring since 2016, when she started in rookie ball . . . Baseball America lists Duke lefthander and Leominster native Jonathan Santucci as one of the top 30 players available in the draft. Injuries limited Santucci to 27 games (14 starts) and 70⅓ innings in his first two seasons. But the Phillips Andover product has a 96-mile-per-hour fastball and the secondary pitches needed to land in the first round. Duke’s roster has three other Massachusetts natives: infielder Logan Bravo (Andover), righthander Jackson Emus (Clinton), and lefthander Tim Noone (Needham). All three are graduate student transfers from Harvard, Princeton, and Babson, respectively. Noone is the son of longtime Babson coach Matt Noone, who helps out the Red Sox as a batting practice pitcher on occasion . . . UConn product Reggie Crawford has decided to focus on pitching for the Giants. The 2022 first-round pick was overmatched as a hitter in the Arizona Fall League. But as a pitcher he has a 2.84 ERA in 13 games with 32 strikeouts over 19 innings. Giants manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle that Crawford will still take batting practice once or twice a week . . . In Boston, Don Gullett will be remembered for starting three games in the 1975 World Series. He threw a gem in Game 5, allowing two runs over 8⅔ innings and 108 pitches (71 strikes). The lefthander, who died Wednesday at the age of 73, was a remarkable athlete. He was all-state in baseball, basketball, and football for McKell High School in Kentucky. Gullett ran for 11 touchdowns in one game and kicked six extra points. He also had a 47-point basketball game and perfect game on the mound with 20 strikeouts over seven innings . . . The Rangers did not finalize their local television contract until this past week, a product of the financial problems surrounding Diamond Sports. The deal calls for only four spring training games to be televised. NESN is scheduled to broadcast 22 Red Sox exhibition games this season . . . Alex Verdugo, who wore No. 99 with the Red Sox, took No. 24 with the Yankees. Aaron Judge has 99 . . . Yankees GM Brian Cashman acknowledged that Juan Soto is not interested in a contract extension and plans to become a free agent. Can’t blame them for asking . . . In West Palm Beach, Fla., the Nationals posted signs in the bullpen that say, “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four.” It was a not-so-subtle reminder to the pitchers from GM Mike Rizzo that velocity doesn’t matter if you don’t throw strikes. “I didn’t want to be a smart ass and put that up,” Rizzo said. “But I think with one of the youngest teams in the league like we have and a young pitching staff, I wanted them to know that is important to the guy making the decisions on who’s making the team. Throw the ball over the plate. You have to get guys out.” . . . Baseball is a tough business. Joey Votto, a six-time All-Star and Reds legend, remains unemployed. He’s 40 and had a .712 OPS the last two seasons. There seemed a chance that Votto would sign with Toronto, where he is from. But the Blue Jays went with Justin Turner . . . Kenley Jansen on the Dodgers loading up: “It’s unbelievable. It’s great. I think those fans deserve it. The stadium is going to be packed every night, but they have a long way to go.” . . . Happy birthday to Syd O’Brien, who is 80. He played in 100 games as a rookie with the 1969 Red Sox, the start of a four-year career in the majors. The infielder was one of three brothers from southern California who were signed for the Sox by legendary scout Joe Stephenson. Syd signed in 1964. Larry O’Brien, an outfielder, played one season in Single A in 1971. He was a third-round draft pick in 1970, selected eight spots after Archie Manning. Rod O’Brien, a third baseman, played in the minors from 1970-71. Syd was snapped up by Kansas City after the 1964 season in a precursor of the Rule 5 Draft. He was eventually traded back to the Red Sox in 1969. He hit what proved to be a career-best nine homers as a rookie, including one off Jim Palmer leading off the game on Sept. 10 at Memorial Stadium. O’Brien was then traded to the White Sox after the season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.